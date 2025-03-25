Jennifer Aniston Was Upset at Being Banned From From Ex Justin Theroux’s Wedding: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this month, actor Justin Theroux married longtime girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

It’s the first marriage for Bloom and the second for Theroux, who was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017.

The cause of that split remains a mystery. However, everyone involved seems to agree that it was mutual and amicable.

But just because Jen and Justin are friendly, that doesn’t mean that they’re friends. And much is being made of the fact that Aniston was not in attendance at Bloom and Theroux’s wedding.

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Now, the issue of exes at a wedding is always a tricky one.

Most seem to agree that it’s a bad idea to invite former flames, but many believed that Justin would make an exception, as he and Jen have remained close over the years.

However, on the big day, Jennifer was nowhere to be found. And one insider says her presence was felt regardless.

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux attend the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“The hardest thing for Nicole was the enormous shadow that (Aniston) cast over her dream wedding. The most common question she was asked in the lead-up was if Jen would be going to the wedding,” a source tells New Idea (via Radar Online).

“In the end, Nicole banned all mention of Jennifer. Anyone working on that wedding was briefed that it would be ‘distasteful to mention previous attachments to the happy bride.'”

“Don’t talk about the groom’s former wife” is the sort of wedding day instruction that should go without saying, but maybe it’s good that Nicole’s side of the aisle chose to make that explicit.

Was Jen surprised by the snub?

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the premiere of HBO’s “The Leftovers” Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As for Jen, the source says she was a bit surprised at being invited. But at the end of the day, it seems she harbors no ill will toward Justin or Nicole.

“Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love,” says the insider.

“She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful. This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there.”

The source adds that “nobody should feel bad for Jen, she’s fine.

Jennifer Aniston attends the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“She’s loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful.”

In fact, Jen might find her happily ever after sooner rather than later. There are rumors that Aniston is dating Pedro Pascal.

The two have been spotted together in public several times, and they reportedly enjoyed a three-hour dinner date over the weekend.

It’s probably too soon to be making wedding predictions, but maybe Jen will soon get the chance to return the favor by snubbing Justin!