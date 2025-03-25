Hailey & Justin Bieber: Moving to Europe to Save Their Marriage?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber moving to Europe?

Recently, rumors about drug use and behavioral issues have had fans worried about the Biebs.

Though the couple has worked to debunk divorce rumors, at the very least, they’re having PR problems. Many fans believe that this goes deeper than public perceptions.

The two are reportedly planning a European move. What are they running from?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber planning to move to Europe?

According to what an inside source tells The US Sun, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are planning a move to Europe.

The inside source (apparently a realtor) says that the Biebers are searching for a new European residence where they can “enjoy some time far away from the spotlight.”

As an explanation, the insider added: “They want to enjoy a simpler life again.”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

It’s unclear when Justin Bieber, who became a household name as a teen, or Hailey Bieber, daughter of the worst of the Baldwin brothers, ever had a “simpler life,” or how Europe would change that.

But the source described the two as hoping to have “a slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment.”

The insider went so far as to add: “They told us they want to disconnect.” From certain outside influences, it seems. Not from each other.

Why would the Biebers relocate to Europe?

But while Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly look for a home in Europe with “great weather, privacy, countryside, and a private environment,” one has to ask why they’d go so far.

Neither Bieber has publicly confirmed contemplating a move across the pond. And, for people as their level of wealth, purchasing a home in Europe is not necessarily a permanent relocation.

We do have to ask … if this report is true, what could Justin or Hailey get out of such a move?

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In Europe, Justin Bieber can still rap about being high.

Divorce rumors don’t evaporate when you move across the pond. And he can still post videos to social media.

However, there are two things that the Biebers could reasonably expect to avoid with a drastic move.

The first is potential leakers. If they believe that a neighbor is spilling the beans on their alleged marital troubles, moving away could cut them off.

The second is bad influences. Specifically, bad influences on Justin.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Can you really move away from internal problems?

We know that it wasn’t unusual for old-timey Victorian families to spend time getting “sea air” away from London. But they used radioactive glass to decorate and painted their houses with poison.

Marital problems seldom go away just because you moved to a new house.

That’s what a solid 40% of all haunted house horror films are about, at their core. It’s just a change in venue.

Look, maybe Justin Bieber would have an easier time avoiding bad influences in Europe. Or, maybe, people are blowing a search for a European vacation home way out of proportion. Only time will tell.