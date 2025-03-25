Katie Thurston Fears She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katie Thurston is experiencing all of life’s highs and lows these days.

As you may have heard, the former Bachelorette just got married to Jeff Arcuri — and we’re so very happy for her.

As you also may have heard, however, Thurston revealed in February that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former reality star is now here with an unfortunate update on this disease.

Katie Thurston back during her run as The Bachelorette. (ABC)

After announcing she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer last month, Thurston said on Thursday that there has been another setback … and that her upcoming treatment must be paused because doctors have discovered spots on her liver.

“My biopsy is scheduled Friday which would have been my treatment day,” the 34-year-old wrote on her Boobie Broadcast Channel on Instagram March 24. “We now wait.”

Thurston said that her physician told her that she thinks the spots on her liver are cancerous, which would put her at a stage 4 diagnosis.

This is the most dangerous stage, the stage of breast cancer from which it’s hardest to recover.

Katie Thurston attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition on March 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

“[The doctor] seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs. optimistic,” the 34-year old continued. “This would put me at stage 4. I’d love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”

Thurston also chronicles the emotional portion of her I-SPY clinical trial where she received an Zoladex injection to reduce the size of tumors.

“Do I cry too much?” she said as she reflected on the needle used for the procedure. “Hyperventilating too much? Not brave enough? I’m here to stay as long as they’ll allow it.”

Katie Thurston attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In additional to the clinical trial — that also includes numeous rounds of chemotherapy before surgery — Thurston is undergoing IVF to freeze her eggs with the possibility of conceiving a child after her cancer treatment is complete.

Prayers up, everyone.

Stage 4 breast cancer signifies that the cancer cells have traveled from the original location in the breast to other organs through the bloodstream or lymphatic system.

The five-year survival rate for stage 4 breast cancer is around 31%, meaning that 31% of individuals diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer are expected to live at least five years after diagnosis.

Katie Thurston attends the Press and Influencer Preview Night at the Paramount Pictures and eOne “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Tavern Experience on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

This sad update comes days after Thurston confirmed that she and Jeff Arcuri were now husband and wife.

The spouses shared the news alongside a snapshot of them holding hands as they walked down a street while looking back at the camera.

Thurston captioned the sweet March 23 post by simply writing: We said “I do” on March twenty two.