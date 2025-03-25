Jasmine Crockett: Congresswoman Denies Cracking Joke About Wheelchair-Bound Texas Governor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is in hot water today thanks to recent comments about Texas governor Greg Abbott.

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, Crockett made what some believe to be an offensive reference to Abbott’s disability.

“We in these hot-a– Texas streets, honey,” Crockett said, adding:

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

Abbott, 67, has been confined to a wheelchair since 1984, when an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging.

For obvious reasons, many jumped to the conclusion that Crockett’s “Hot Wheels” remark was a reference to his injuries.

But in a tweet posted moments ago, the 43-year-old lawmaker insisted that that was not the case:

Congresswoman Crockett says critics misinterpreted her remarks

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett wrote.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” she continued.

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.”

Crockett concluded by accusing Republicans of using her remarks as a distraction from recent negative news stories pertaining to the Trump administration.

“Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries,” she wrote, adding:

“Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

As is typical in these highly combative times, the replies to Crockett’s tweet were overwhelmingly hostile:

“You’re an ignorant, incompetent distraction. You must’ve gotten through school because of DEI because you certainly didn’t earn it being as ignorant as you still are,” came one vile reply.

“You ever notice you people never hold yourselves to the same standards you hold your Republican colleagues. Just an observation for what an absolute pos hypocrite you are,” wrote another outraged user.

Republicans in Texas have called on Crockett to be censured, but it remains unclear if Congress will take any formal disciplinary action.

