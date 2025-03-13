Harry Jowsey & Lucy Hale Are Dating (And Fans Are Concerned!)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Harry Jowsey and Lucy Hale are dating.

And that makes these two early contenders for the title of 2025’s Most Random Couple!

Sure, they’re both young, famous, and attractive, but we don’t often see successful actresses pairing off with serial reality stars.

(Although to be fair, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams seem to have made it work.)

Lucy Hale hosts the LA Art Show opening night premiere party supporting the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey: A match made in WTF?

Yes, this particular pairing has Lucy’s fans feeling baffled and a bit concerned.

That’s mainly because Harry’s romantic drama has been well-documented on shows like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

He was most recently paired with his Perfect Match costar Jessica Vestal, who dubbed him a “f— boy” after learning he had kissed fellow castmate Melinda Melrose and lied about it.

Sounds like Lucy might be walking into a perilous situation here.

Harry Jowsey attends the “Borderlands” Special Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Thankfully, a source tells Us Weekly that Lucy and Harry’s relationship is “super casual, but it’s not brand new.”

“They are spending time together in [New York City] and it’s very new,” the insider claims, adding that Jowsey, 27, “initiated things.”

A common bond

There’s a wholesome component to this relationship, as Lucy and Harry have reportedly bonded over their sobriety.

Lucy has been sober for several years, while Harry just decided to go alcohol-free in January.

“I have been working on getting sober since I was 20. I’m 33. It takes time. It took time. It took patience with myself,” Lucy said after she reached two years of sobriety.

Lucy Hale attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The insider tells Us that Hale has been “very supportive toward” Jowsey and “his decision” to cut out alcohol.

Newly sober people are generally discouraged from entering new relationships, but it sounds like Lucy has been a stabilizing influence in Harry’s life, which can only be a good thing.

Whatever the case, it sounds like these two are taking things slowly — with no expectations of a serious relationship.

Harry Jowsey attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“It’s casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy,” the source continues.

“Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match.”

It’s probably for the best that these two aren’t rushing into anything too serious.

After all, Harry should probably be focused on his sobriety these days — and he might want to remain on the market in case the Love Is Blind casting department comes calling next.

Just kidding, Harry!