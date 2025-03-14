Diddy Hearing: ‘Bloated,’ Gray-Haired Mogul Enters Not Guilty Plea

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diddy appeared in court today for a hearing ahead of his May 5 trial.

And according to numerous courtroom reporters, the disgraced hip hop mogul looked considerably worse for wear.

As you’re probably aware, Diddy has been locked up at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September of last year.

And it seems that all those months behind bars have taken a toll on the rapper.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Diddy pleads not guilty to numerous charges

During today’s hearing, Diddy pled not guilty on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

That part was expected. What caught many court reporters off guard, however, was Diddy’s appearance.

New York Post reporter Kyle Schnitzer remarked that the rapper “looked bloated and old.”

CBS New York reporter Alice Gainer tweeted, “Combs walked into courtroom sporting grey hair and a grey beard.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs makes an appearance during “The Real White Party” at the Combs’ East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Law&Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner also quipped that Diddy looked like “Santa Claus.” She also noted that many of the reporters in the courtroom today were “caught off guard” by the change in his appearance.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but several journalists remarked on Diddy’s disheveled appearance.

And that’s not the only reason that Mr. Sean Combs is probably feeling a bit down today. It was, in every respect, a rough day in court for the formerly beloved hip hop icon.

Diddy’s lawyers spar with prosecutors over Cassie beating video

Ahead of his arrest last summer, video of Diddy savagely attacking then-girlfriend Cassie was obtained by CNN.

In court today, Diddy’s lawyers alleged that the cable news network had altered the footage and destroyed the original copy.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The ploy was shot down when prosecutors revealed that they’re currently in possession of the original footage.

Diddy is not being prosecuted for the assault on Cassie, as that’s a state matter, and the statute of limitations has expired. But prosecutors plan to use the footage as evidence of Combs’ violent nature.

Diddy has repeatedly been denied bail and will remain in jail until the completion of his trial, at which time, he will either be freed or moved to a more permanent facility.

He faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A source close to Diddy tells the Post that the rapper is “fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense.”

The insider added that “he has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” four of whom were in the courtroom today.

Combs reportedly blew kisses to his children and his mother, who was also on hand.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.