G$ Lil Ronnie: Rapper Murdered Alongside 5-Year-old Daughter In Shocking Attack Caught on …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Fort Worth-based rapper G$ Lil Ronnie was murdered alongside his five-year-old daughter, R’Mani, at a car wash in Texas on Monday.

The attack took place in broad daylight, at 10:45 am. And shockingly, the shooters were able to flee the scene.

Police say two men exited a Kia and approached Ronnie’s car, where they unloaded several rounds of bullets into the rapper and his little girl.

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie was murdered alongside his 5-year-old daughter on Monday. (WFAA Fort Worth)

Murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter caught on camera

Authorities add that they have positively identified one of the suspects, but thus far, no arrests have been made.

TMZ has obtained footage of the horrifying incident.

The video shows the two gunmen chasing a wounded Ronnie around the grounds of the car wash. Eventually, his lifeless body is shown lying on the ground near his vehicle.

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie in the music video for his 2019 song “Wops.” (YouTube)

Two lives tragically cut short

Ronnie experienced modest success as a rapper beginning in the mid-2010s.

He’s likely best known for his 2018 song”Hoodfame Killuminati,” on which he collaborated with Go Yayo. At the time of his death, Ronnie still had 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Little is known about the recent years of the 30-year-old’s life.

Stella Houston, an Aunt of Ronnie’s, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that he was a “family man” who enjoyed rapping.

“He didn’t bother nobody, he didn’t target nobody,” she said. “Why would they target him? And a baby, his baby.”

Police tell the outlet that these are the fourth and fifth murders of the year in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill, where Ronnie and R’Mani were killed.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Ronnie and R’Mani’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.