Jinger Duggar Praises Joy-Anna for Emotional Support During Pregnancy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar is leaning on Joy-Anna while pregnant.

Back in October of 2024, Jinger and Jeremy revealed that they are expecting their third child.

With the impending due date only weeks away, the Vuolos have their hands full.

One of the advantages of growing up in a cult, it turns out, is that almost everyone you know is very experienced with pregnancy.

On the podcast that she shares with her husband, a very pregnant Jinger Duggar shares a scary family moment in December 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Duggar is grateful to have Joy-Anna in her life

In a new interview with People, Jinger Duggar is opening up about her reliance upon sister Joy-Anna Duggar.

“I’ve been talking to Joy a lot because we’re kind of in the same season,” she noted. (Notably, many Christians refer to parts of life as “seasons” due to a passage in Ecclesiastes)

“She has three kids and I’m going on three kids,” Jinger then spelled out. “And so we chat a ton, just FaceTime calls or just to catch up.”

Joy-Anna Duggar addresses fans on her YouTube channel. (Image Credit; YouTube)

Jinger Duggar is four years older than 27-year-old Joy-Anna, but admitted during the interview that Joy “feels like she’s an older sister.”

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth share 6-year-old Gideon, 4-year-old Evelyn, and 20-month-old Gunner.

Given that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo share 6-year-old Felicity and 4-year-old Evangeline, the parallels are obvious. But so, too, is Joy’s experience as a mother of three.

Jinger Duggar speaks on her podcast in January 2025, speaking about her TLC fame. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Joy-Anna isn’t the only ‘helpful’ Duggar in Jinger’s life

Jinger hails from a massive family. Before the cult elements of the Duggar household were apparent, they were remarkable by being large enough to be a sideshow attraction — and, for years, a TLC reality TV mainstay.

As such, she has a large pool of siblings. Jinger confirmed that she keeps in touch with Jill, Jana, Jessa, and more for support.

“It’s such a blessing to have them in my life,” she expressed. Jinger added that it feels “amazing” to be able to chat with her siblings while “being so far from family.”

Vlogging in her kitchen, Joy-Anna Duggar discusses upcoming plans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy and Jinger first announced that they were expecting their third child back in October.

Their due date is in March of 2025. Which, as we mentioned, comes just weeks after her interview with People.

The Vuolos currently have two daughters. They are now expecting a son.

On the Unplanned podcast, Jinger Duggar addressed a number of family topics in January 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Three’s a crowd

Many parents have observed that having two children is more than twice as much of a challenge as one. Three children does not make things easier.

Relying upon a support network can be a key component of successful parenting. “It takes a village” holds true, and should not refer to an isolated fundamentalist cult like the one in which Jinger grew up.

That said, we hope that Jinger and Jeremy have people closer to home who can help out. Joy-Anna can provide advice and support over video chat, but she can’t really babysit that way.