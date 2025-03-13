Demi Lovato Alarms Fans With Scary ‘Shaking’ Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whether they’re sharing a message of hope in these dark times or making it official with fiance Jutes, Demi communicates with fans.

When the beloved singer appeared to tremble on camera, fans expressed concerns.

Demi is assuring them that it isn’t as scary as it seems.

Demi Lovato attends Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Demi Lovato’s new cooking video features a chicken recipe … and trembling hands

In a recent video on TikTok, Demi Lovato showed herself roasting a whole chicken. They are not the first pop star to try their hand in the kitchen on camera, and it can be a fun way for fans to learn how to cook.

“Today we are making a whole roasted chicken,” she said during the video. “It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not.”

They promised: “We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed.”

@ddlovato On ✨Cooking With Demi✨ we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now 🖤 INGREDIENTS: 1 3 3/4 to 4 pound chicken 1 lemon Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus 10 sprigs 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 or 3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks 1 medium yukon gold potato, cut in chunks 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled ½ small onion 1 stalk celery 5 or 6 ¾-inch slices of a baguette 2 big handfuls of baby arugula 1 tablespoon vinegar ♬ original sound – Demi Lovato

One of the hiccups during the video was Demi Lovato accidentally turning on the stovetop instead of the oven. Whoops!

“I’m just nervous!” she admitted to viewers.

They also expressed a bit of disgust at the raw chicken, particularly while removing the innards. This is when Demi’s hands seemed to visibly shake.

Demi Lovato poses during Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Is Demi Lovato okay?

Trembling hands can be a sign of many things, including nervousness.

However, given Demi Lovato’s medical history, many fans are inclined to fear the worst. Several years ago, they nearly died — and had a prolonged stay in the hospital.

Numerous commenters expressed these worries, with one writing: “I’m afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”

Demi Lovato attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Demi Lovato saw the worries, and wrote a comment of their own: “I’m okay! I promise.”

She added more in the video’s caption: “On Cooking With Demi we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken.”

Demi acknowledged: “It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now.”

Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What causes shaky hands?

Caffeine, stress, sleepiness, and many more extremely common factors can cause hands to tremble.

On the other hand, there are neurological conditions that can cause shaking hands. So can medications, certain drugs, and even genetic disorders.

But someone filming themselves doing an anxiety-inducing activity like cooking is a very valid cause for anxiety. Especially with so many innards involved. We’re glad to hear that Demi is doing well.