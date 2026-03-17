Sydney Warner Blasts Taylor Frankie Paul & ‘Dying’ Franchise ‘The …

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 might not be the best promo for The Bachelorette.

Even before news broke that Season 5 production had paused, Taylor Frankie Paul was ruffling feathers.

The Bachelor alum Sydney Warner condemned Paul for not meeting the “standards” of the franchise.

Calling out the “dying franchise,” she despaired at Taylor’s casting as a desperate bid for ratings.

Back in 2020, Sydney Warner was still Sydney Hightower as she spoke on the Bachelor Nation YouTube channel. (Image Credit: ABC/YouTube)

‘This is so upsetting’

On Sunday, March 15, Sydney took to her Instagram Story to put Taylor Frankie Paul on blast.

As SLOMW viewers are aware, Taylor’s departure for The Bachelorette didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

Dakota Mortensen claimed that the two of them had slept together the night before.

Taylor and Dakota are exes. He is her baby daddy, as they share young Ever.

Sydney felt incensed, posting her feelings about Taylor taking on the role of leading lady on ABC’s long-running reality franchise.

In this text post, Sydney Warner blasted Taylor Frankie Paul and the entire ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“This is so upsetting,” Sydney expressed. “I am a result of being on The Bachelor, I owe a lot to that franchise.”

She wrote: “The Bachelor is one of the most iconic shows of all time & was so highly respected because they held the contestants to such a standard.”

(We cannot verify that the Bachelor franchise has been “respected.”)

“It was such an honor to be on the cast, let alone be casted as the LEAD,” she gushed. “That’s life changing.”

Seeing Taylor’s drama play out, she said, was a crushing disappointment.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in the teaser for Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘What has happened to morals and values?’

“To watch this and see the soon to be lead completely disrespect the stage that she has been given, the men who put their entire lives on hold to come and meet her is horrible,” Sydney complained.

She then asked: “What has happened to morals and values?”

Sydney didn’t stop there — blasting The Bachelor and all of its spinoffs as “a dying franchise.”

And that, she said, is no excuse for casting Taylor.

“Why not let the show die out with class and dignity and not stoop down & claw and scrape just to get views,” she asked.

“I feel so bad for those guys,” Sydney said of Taylor’s suitors.

“Seriously this is hard to watch someone completely not care about something so prestigious,” she lamented.

Sydney claimed that the title of Bachelorette is a role “that so many girls would do anything to be given.”

She despaired: “What is going on???”

A mess is what’s going on.

A distressed Taylor Frankie Paul confronts a castmate over the phone. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She paints a very rosy picture of ‘The Bachelor’ in years past …

There’s so much to say about Taylor Frankie Paul — or there will be, once we know more about her fight with Dakota.

But as for Sydney’s complaints … how shall we put this. Is The Bachelor a dignified and “respected” institution?

Or is it a weird human auction in which beautiful people who can afford to take weeks off of work to go through emotional ups and downs in the hopes of landing a doomed-to-fail marriage — or, at least, more Instagram followers and podcast opportunities?

Just for the record, Arie Luyendyk Jr. reportedly only broke up with his (real) girlfriend three days before he was announced as the Bachelor.

People have condemned plenty of members of the Bachelor Fam — including Sydney’s former classmate, Hannah Brown — along similar lines.

That said, Taylor really is a mess. And ABC and Hulu are both Disney properties, clearly trying to transfuse the popularity of Hulu’s relatively new trainwreck into ABC’s longstanding trainwreck.