Jasmine Crockett Confirms Her Security Guard Was Killed By Police After Allegedly …

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A strange new scandal is unfolding in Texas this week following the death of a 39-year-old man named Diamon-Mazairre Robinson.

Robinson was killed by SWAT officers in Dallas on Wednesday, and the deadly standoff proved to have unexpected political significance.

Robinson worked as a security guard for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who recently lost a US Senate primary to challenger James Tallarico.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) with security guard known as Mike King and later identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, arrives to greet supporters on February 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

According to a police report, Robinson barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the garage of a children’s hospital after Dallas police officers pursued him while investigating an active warrant.

Police say they used tear gas to coerce Robinson out of the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly had a gun, but did not fire it. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police say Robinson had been driving a replica undercover car with stolen U.S. government plates and going by the alias “Mike King.”

“The agencies that he reported to work for do not exist. So dignitaries, basically special dignitary police, that agency does not exist within the federal government,” said Dallas Deputy Police Chief William Griffith in a statement issued on Monday (via Fox News).

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) with security guard known as Mike King and later identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, greets supporters on February 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“So that’s who he portrayed to be. There was no actual federal agency that he worked for that existed. He was very good at hiding his true identity … He had been living like this for many years.”

In a statement of her own, Crockett expressed her condolences to Robinson’s loved ones.

“As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others,” she wrote, adding:

“We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

Crockett also addressed the fact that Robinson was able to make it through the vetting process despite his extensive criminal history.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

“We are saddened and shocked by some of the concerning revelations. Our team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security,” she wrote.

“We were approved to use this vendor who also provided security services for additional entities in the local community and worked closely with law enforcement agencies including Capitol Police.

“The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” she continued, adding:

“This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats. This situation reiterates the need for Capitol Police to provide security for members of Congress, especially under this administration’s new normal of inciting attacks on those who dare to speak out.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.