Christopher LaRocca: Look at Me! I’m Officially Dating Christina Haack!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack is officially moving on.

AGAIN.

The long-time HGTV star has made her public debut with boyfriend Christopher LaRocca, doing so by sharing a photo of the lovers sitting with each other on a private plane.

As you can see below, the couple is also all smiles while holding glasses of champagne:

Christopher LaRocca poses here with famous girlfriend Christina Haack. (Instagram)

“Some plane flights must be hard posted,” Haack captioned a series of snapshots from her and her boyfriend’s vacation to West Palm Beach.

Last month, Haack and LaRocca took a trip to Paris.

This photo, however, marks the first time either half of this duo has acknowledged the relationship for all to see and all to buzz over.

Not that Haack cozying up with someone is exactly major news in and of itself.

Christina Haack is pictured here on HGTV. (HGTV)

The real estate expert is currently involved in an ugly divorce from Joshua Hall, her third husband.

Last month, she legally changed her surname back to Haack, dropping Hall’s moniker, and announced: “Identifying as only married twice. Time to update the Wikipedia.”

She previously said that Hall was jealous of the “dynamic” between her and first husband Tarek, even admitting that it can be “flirty” on occasion.

Haack was married to Tarek from 2006 to 2016… to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020… and Hall from April 2022 to July 2024.

She has three kids; two with El Moussa and one with Anstead.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Haack appears to be on decent terms with her first two spouses, but has trashed Hall repeatedly in the wake of their split.

Christina now stars on The Flip Off, a series from which she cut Hall after she filed for divorce.

“This isn’t Josh’s show. No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it,” Haack told Us Weekly a short time ago.

“Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh.”

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Larocca, meanwhile, is a California native and serves as the president and CEO of Network Connex, according to the company’s official website.

“I’ll always love love,” Christina told Us Weekly in an interview published January 10. “I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon.”

According to Haack, she would need to “be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years” before she would consider walking down the aisle for a fourth time.



