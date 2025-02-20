Christina Haack ‘Sways’ Judge Ant Anstead in ‘The Flip Off’; …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack has her hands full.

Given our previous reporting, it was no surprise that Ant Anstead joined The Flip Off as a guest judge.

The playful demeanor between exes was refreshing. It was also a little unexpected, after their contentious divorce.

But the depths of their reconciliation shocked Christina’s other ex, who ended up storming off.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead sure are chummy these days, huh?

On Wednesday, February 19, Ant Anstead joined ex-wife Christina Haack and her other ex-husbnad, Tarek El Moussa, and Tarek’s current wife, Heather El Moussa on HGTV’s The Flip Off.

Anstead wasn’t merely there for his unusual rapport with his ex. He was there as a guest judge to evaluate the rooms and determine who won the week’s guest bedroom design challenge.

However, before that, his playful banter with Christina sparked an interesting conversation.

As the three leads of the show sat with the guest judge at Christina Haack’s Newport Beach home, she asked Tarek: “So, were you bothering him, or what?”

“Your presence just being around him is bothering him,” Tarek fired back. He wasn’t serious, but there are fewer throuple vibes to the actual show these days. Christina dismissed that idea, saying: “No, he’s fine.”

This led to Tarek joking that he, Ant Anstead, and Josh Hall should “get together and start a boy band.” Because all three are Christina’s ex-husbands. In fact, all three have appeared on The Flip Off.

‘The Flip Off’ star Christina Haack went through major life changes during the start of the HGTV series. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Maybe Ant Anstead and Christina Haack get along TOO well?

When it came time for Ant Anstead to render his judgment, he paused before announcing if Christina Haack had won or if Tarek and Heather El Moussa had achieved victory in the guest room decor arena.

“I came into this endeavor thinking this was about assessing and judging based on the performance, the design, the execution, the house,” Anstead began. “But actually it dawned on me that it was so much more than that.”

Referring to their son, he continued: “Hudson is five now. And in those five years, it’s been really, really difficult. And that changed three months ago.”

“The relationship that we have now is really, really important. And it’s been a transformation,” Ant Anstead affirmed to Christina Haack.

“As parents, it took us four and a half years to get to that point, which is really shameful,” he admitted. “You and I will be connected forever because we have a kid. So ultimately, I have to stand by the mother of my kid.”

This is when a bewildered Tarek El Moussa muttered to Heather: “What’s going on right now.” A very fair question.

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy a friendly conversation even though they are supposed to be reality TV rivals. (Image Credit: HGTV)

‘This judge is swayed’

“It’s not gonna be something that you want to hear because unfortunately, it puts Christina and me on the same team forever,” Ant Anstead explained to Tarek and Heather. “Because of that, this judge is swayed, she’s on my team and you guys lose.”

He then departed. Christina annnounced that she would be taking the kids to dinner, flashing a peace sign.

And this left Tarek shouting about a “tiebreaker” to reach a fair, unbiased conclusion. The lesson from all of this? It’s an HGTV show. None of it is that serious.