Bob Dylan: Everything You Need to Know About the Man Who Inspired ‘A Complete …

Bob Dylan is one of the most important figures in all of rock music. And now, over 60 years into his career, he’s the subject of the new biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée’s performance is already getting buzz, and it seems likely that the movie will be a hit! The James Mangold-directed film is set in the first half of the 60s, chronicling Bob’s arrival in New York up until his 1965 Newport Folk Festival appearance.

The movie is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024, and critics are already starting to praise Timothée’s portrayal of Bob. The trailer for the film gave fans a sneak peak in October 2024.

Before going to see Timothée bring Bob’s early days to the big screen, there are lots of things to know about the Blonde on Blonde singer. Keep reading to learn more about Bob.

His Real Name Isn’t Bob Dylan

It may come as a surprise to some, but Bob Dylan’s real name is not “Bob Dylan.” Bob was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Minnesota in 1941.

As to why Bob chose “Dylan” for his surname, the most common legend refers to him borrowing it from the poet Dylan Thomas, who was shouted out on Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

American folk pop singer Bob Dylan at a press conference in London. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Despite this being the most common claim, the man himself actually denied those rumors in a 1961 New York Times interview. “I did not take my name from Dylan Thomas,” he said, via WMGK. “Dylan Thomas’ poetry is for people that aren’t really satisfied in their bed – for people who dig masculine romance.”

He did explain that he always intended on changing his name in his memoir Chronicles: Volume 1. He didn’t explain if there was a deeper meaning to choosing “Dylan” as his last name.

“The first time I was asked my name in the Twin Cities, I instinctively and automatically, without thinking, simply said: ‘Bob Dylan,'” he wrote.

“What I was going to do as soon as I left home was just called myself Robert Allen. As far as I was concerned, that was who I was – that’s what my parents named me. It sounded like the name of a Scottish king, and I liked it. There was little of my identity that wasn’t in it.”

Bob Dylan Has Released 40 Albums

American electric folk hero Bob Dylan (born Robert Zimmerman) and singer, songwriter Joan Baez in Embankment Gardens, London. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Bob has a massive discography. When you’ve been making music for over 60 years, you’ve had a lot of time to make some albums, and there’s plenty of Dylan material for new fans to dive into.

Bob’s first album was 1962’s self-titled record, and his most recent was 2023’s Shadow Kingdom. Over the past 60 years, Bob has released tons of classics like Highway 61 Revisited, Blood on the Tracks, and many more.

Many of Bob’s early hits weren’t for his own performances. Songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind”, “The Times They Are A-Changing”, and “Mr. Tambourine Man” were all covered by other musicians. Artists like Nina Simone, The Byrds, and Peter, Paul, and Mary recorded their own versions of Bob’s songs.

Aside from the studio albums, Bob has countless live records, bootlegs, compilations, and writing credits for other hits.

He Participated In The Civil Rights Movement

Folk singers Joan Baez and Bob Dylan perform during a civil rights rally on August 28, 1963 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Rowland Scherman/National Archive/Newsmakers)

Bob was a major figure in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. Many of his songs were considered protest anthems, and they spoke about the civil rights that people were fighting for.

Songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changing” both expressed ideas about the civil rights movement and the fight against racism. Bob’s song “Only a Pawn in Their Game” is about the 1963 assassination of civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

Perhaps most notably, Bob also performed at the 1963 March on Washington. He and fellow folk singer Joan Baez were both slated performers, per Rolling Stone. Bob’s four song set is not as well known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered that day.

Bob Dylan Going Electric Stirred Up Controversy

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, smoking a cigarette at the Savoy hotel in London. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

One of the most famous moments in Bob’s career, which is also featured in A Complete Unknown, was his 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival.

After making a name for himself as a folk musician (and acoustic performer), Bob shocked the crowd at the 1965 festival by performing with an electric guitar. He was met with outrage.

Bob only managed to play three songs, before he was booed off stage. Many folk fans felt that Bob was betraying his fanbase by performing with electric instruments. Some people had clearly thought he’d sold out.

Despite the controversy, many of the songs with electric instruments have since gone on to be classics. His first electric song “Subterranean Homesick Blues” is a beloved classic, and many of the tracks on Highway 61 Revisited are regarded as classics, now.

Bob Dylan Has Played With Other Iconic Artists

American folk-rock singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)

Over the years, Bob has gotten to share the stage with tons of classic artists. Joan Baez was one of the biggest names that he performed with early in his career. Still, there are two bands that Bob is most often grouped with.

Most famously, Bob is associated with The Band. The classic rockers were already an established act, but Dylan recruited them to be his backing band beginning in 1966. Notably, Bob is the one who changed their name to The Band.

When The Band played their farewell concert The Last Waltz in 1976, Bob joined them for a few songs.

In the late 80s and early 90s, Bob was also a member of the Traveling Wilburys. The supergroup also included George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, and Roy Orbison. They put out two albums together.

He’s Been On A ‘Never Ending’ Tour Since the 80s

Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

While plenty of artists slow down on the road as they get older, that’s not really the case for Bob. In June 1988, Bob set out on the “Never Ending” tour. Bob has been on the road consistently ever since.

He usually plays about 100 shows per year, and even though his 2021-2024 tour was dubbed the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, many still consider it part of the “Never Ending” tour.

While many people will likely be interested in catching Bob after seeing A Complete Unknown, it is worth the warning that he does make significant changes to his songs live. Fans often complain about how difficult it can be to tell what songs he’s performing at recent concerts.