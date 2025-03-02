Is Zoe Saldana Divorced? All About Her Past Romances & Marriage

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Zoe Saldana is one of the stars of the most-nominated films at the 2025 Academy Awards: Emilia Perez. Her performance has been a standout for the film, and it’s earned her plenty of recognition from award shows.

In the film, Zoe plays the lawyer Rita Mora Castro. Her performance in the movie has already netted her wins at the 2025 BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and she’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

Of course, this is only the latest role in a string of major hits for Zoe. She’s also starred in the Star Trek and Avatar franchises. She’s also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Actress Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego pose during the red carpet of the amfAR gala dinner at the house of collector and museum patron Eugenio LÃ³pez on February 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for amfAR)

With such a long and exciting career, fans are naturally curious about her romantic history. Get to know more about Zoe’s marriage and past partners here!

Is Zoe Saldana Divorced?

No, Zoe has never been divorced, but she notably did call off an engagement after a long-term relationship. That being said, the split was many years ago!

One of the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s first public relationships was with fellow actor and businessman Keith Britton. The pair got engaged in 2010, after nearly 10 years together.

Unfortunately, about a year after Keith popped the question, the pair called it quits. A rep for the actress revealed that they “amicably separated after 11 years,” according to Essence.

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the Relativity at 10 party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 18, 2014 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety)

While things didn’t work out, Zoe did admit that they did talk about starting a family during an appearance on The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet.

“For years he wasn’t ready. Then when he got ready, I didn’t have time. I never held anything off because I was waiting for something to kick in. I don’t think that far about tomorrow,” she said, per Us Weekly.

She continued, “I felt the urge to want to have a baby, and I wanted to, but I remember that respecting his decision — and making the decision to wait with him — was one of the most mature things.”

Zoe Saldana’s Relationship With Bradley Cooper

Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After splitting from Keith, Zoe did have a short-lived romance with A Star Is Born writer-director Bradley Cooper from 2011 to 2013. The pair filmed The Words during the course of their relationship.

While they played coy about their relationship, Zoe did gush about The Hangover star’s acting abilities in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bradley is a very dedicated and open professional,” she said. “We didn’t care where was the camera was. It was just like we were both part of this extensive conversation.”

Even though the pair split up in 2013, it seems that they’re both still on good terms, as they were both featured in Guardians of the Galaxy. That being said, Bradley was just voicing a character rather than physically appearing in the movie.

Is Zoe Saldana Married?

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zoe has never been divorced, but she is happily married! Shortly after splitting up with Bradley, the Star Trek Beyond star started dating Italian artist Marco Perego.

The sparks were clearly there, because months after their relationship was revealed, Zoe and Marco got married in a private ceremony, per People.

After getting hitched, the actress hyphenated her last name, and Marco did the same! He also has a tattoo of his wife’s face. The pair have three kids who also share the hyphenated surnames.

A few years after getting married, Zoe opened up about how amazing her relationship with the artist is. “I was meant for you, and you were meant for me. I’ve always felt comfortable around men as long as they were friends. Now I finally feel comfortable with my lover,” she told InStyle.

Over a decade after tying the knot, Zoe and Marco are still going strong! He often accompanies her to red carpet events, and she isn’t shy about speaking about their relationship or family life in interviews.