Chrissy Teigen Swats ‘Miserable’ Trolls: Just Be Mean In Private!

Chrissy Teigen is had it with “miserable” haters.

It isn’t just annoyance with the trolls who always come after her having mean opinions. People have always had mean opinions.

In a new post, the gorgeous model is feeling nostalgic about how people used to keep their nasty comments to themselves and a few close friends.

She isn’t asking people to stop having mean thoughts. But she’d love for those thoughts to stop showing up in her mentions.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen would like for trolls to be less ‘miserable’

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to speak her mind.

“Stop being miserable,” she implored the trolls who love to come after her. This time, it was about her cheeks — but really, this applies to most things.

Teigen then asked a very fair question: “Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?”

At this pint, Chrissy Teigen waxed nostalgic about simpler times. Specifically, when people lacked the access to spew vitriol at the famous targets of their ire.

“You’d go through a magazine, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s–t. Ugh, I would never have that haircut … those teeth suck,’” she described of critiquing celebrity looks two decades ago.

“We all do it,” Teigen acknowledged. “But we used to do it to like, magazines, and then we spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.”

Chrissy Teigen attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

You don’t have to be nice; just don’t make your opinion Chrissy Teigen’s problem

“Just do that,” Chrissy Teigen then implored her critics.

“Like, what the f–k is wrong with you?” she asked. “Now, you take the time to type it out … like, what?”

Teigen specifically cited how people have insulted her face — accusing her of using fillers on her cheeks and doing so to excess.

Chrissy Teigen attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Just say those things inside, in your head,” Chrissy Teigen suggested. “Say them inside your big brain.”

Mocking her trolls, she continued:

“Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don’t let them keep anything in because you’re spewing them out.”

That applies to many things and people in this world.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The cheek filler conspiracy theories are, specifically, very silly

“I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes,” Chrissy Teigen added facetiously.

“But, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks?” she asked.

“I don’t ever want to be the example of anything,” Teigen concluded. “Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys.”

Notably, she said that she discussed this topic while under the influence of a sleep gummy. She’s not wrong, though. Just DM something catty to a friend. Don’t leave it as a reply to the actual person!