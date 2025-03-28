Andrew Tate Accuser Claims He Recorded Podcast With Kanye West Before Assault

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bri Stern is the former girlfriend of Andrew Tate who says she was recently assaulted by the controversial media figure.

According to Stern, Tate punched and choked her during sex, leaving her with severe injuries.

She says the attack took place earlier this month in Los Angeles, the same night that Tate hung out with one of his famous friends — Kanye West.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive in the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 27, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently awaiting trial

As we previously reported, Andrew and brother Tristan Tate were recently allowed back into the US, despite the fact that they’re currently awaiting trial in Romania.

Both Tates are charged with sex trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They recently returned to Romania under orders to present themselves at a police station. But the brothers certainly created a ton of chaos during their short time in America.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)

After landing in Florida and learning that the state planned to launch its own investigation into their alleged crimes, the Tates departed for Las Vegas.

At one point, they made a day trip to Los Angeles, where they met up with Kanye, who was having a scandalous week of his own.

Andrew Tate and Kanye West cross paths amid mutual meltdowns

As you’re likely aware, Kanye spent much of this month spewing hateful rhetoric and burning bridges on social media.

At one point, he accused ex-wife Kim Kardashian of sex trafficking, which is the height of irony, as he was apparently podcasting with accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate at the time.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yes, we knew that West and Tate spent time together recently. But news of their podcasting collab was just revealed in Stern’s criminal complaint.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Stern claims that West and Tate recorded an episode together. There are no details yet as to when it might be released, but you can be certain that it’ll receive a lot of attention when it drops.

An attorney for Tate, Joseph McBride, previously hinted at the podcast in a post on X, saying:

“Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured for achieving greatness on their own terms.”

Stern’s account aligns with previous accounts claiming that Kim canceled a planned visit between Kanye and daughter North when she learned that the Tates would also be in attendance at West’s recording studio.

Sounds like she made the right call. We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.