Barack Obama Divorce Chatter Hits “Fever Pitch,” Source Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Hollywood ready for the biggest divorce since Brangelina?

Heck, is America?!?

According to various reports over the last several weeks, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are struggling.

If you believe what Us Weekly even dared to publish this winter, the former President of the United States is “obsessed” with actress Jennifer Aniston… who told Jimmy Kimmel a short time ago that any speculation over her having a relationship with Obama is “absolutely untrue.”

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama stand on stage after she introduced him on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 20, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

But does that mean the Obamas’ marriage is safe?

“The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas’ marriage has hit a fever pitch,” a source just told Radar Online. “It’s been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it.”

This is debatable, of course. On Valentine’s Day, both spouses wrote some very nice things on social media about the other.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama look on during the Women’s Singles First Round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!” wrote the the two-time Commander-in-Chief on February 14.

Added Michelle on that same date:

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

She even included a heat emoji with this very kind message.

Michelle Obama delivers remarks alongside former U.S. President Barack Obama at a ceremony to unveil the official Obama White House portraits at the White House on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

And yet:

Michelle didn’t accompany her husband Jimmy Carter’s state funeral … or President Donald Trump’s inauguration; events that a former President’s wife is expected to attend.

History is at stake here, as a President has never split from his spouse.

There’s also a fortune of over $70 million at stake in terms of the couple’s finances, along with the issue of on whose side certain celebrities will fall if the Obamas really do get divorced.

“Because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage,” writes Radar.

“People are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it.”

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on September 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Which people? Well…

“Ellen DeGeneres has a famously close relationship with Michelle, who was on Ellen’s now-defunct talk show multiple times, while Barack is well known to have authentic friendships with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney,” this insider continued.

“The part that gets tricky is if the hypothetical split becomes acrimonious. Nobody wants to get on either of the Obamas’ enemies list – but you can’t rule out the possibility of that happening.

“All of their Hollywood pals are very much in wait-and-see mode as the rumors continue to circulate.”