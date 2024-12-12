Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty to Violent Act, Sentenced to Week of Incarceration

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts in a Nashville courtroom on Thursday, December 12… following an April incident during which he threw a chair off the sixth-floor balcony of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s.

As a result of this plea?

The country music star was sentenced to one week of incarceration — to be served at a DUI education center — as well as two years’ probation; one year for each of his misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment.

The artist must also pay a $350 fine and court fees.

Morgan Wallen arrives in court for a plea hearing on December 12, 2024 at the Justice A. A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors after he threw a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville in April. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

“Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation,” his lawyer Worrick Robinson IV said in a statement to after the punishment was doled out.

The court date came three weeks after Wallen won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on November 20.

Earlier in the year, as cited above, addressed the violent incident that got him arrested via social media.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote on the time on Twitter.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Morgan Wallen poses in a booking photo on April 8, 2024 in Nashville Tennessee. Wallen, 30, was booked on 3 counts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar. (Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

On the day of his arrest, Nashville police said two cops were standing in front of Chief’s Bar when they watched a chair, seemingly hurled by Wallen, fall from the rooftop to street level.

“Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn’t know when to stop,” a source told People Magazine months ago, adding:

“Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it’s been a problem that keeps coming back around.”

Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In 2021, the singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Also, in 2020, he was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.

Still, Wallen’s latest album spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most-consumed album in the United States last year.

Top 10 hits from the album included “Last Night,” “You Proof” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”