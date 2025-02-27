Christina Haack & Josh Hall Never Signed a Prenup, And That Could Cost Her Millions

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Christina Haack did not have Josh Hall sign a prenup. That decision could cost her.

Amidst her bitter divorce from Josh Hall, it is only natural that some of their contentious split should spill over in front of the cameras.

Viewers already saw their ugly fight just before the two broke up for good. Now, they’re hearing about the fallout.

According to Christina, Josh is making “asinine” financial demands. She clearly regrets not having a prenup — and, well, the marriage itself.

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack voices the feeling that her most recent ex is hoping to ‘retire’ off of her after their marriage, which spanned less than three years. (Image Credit: HGTV)

No, Christina Haack and Josh Hall did not sign a prenup

On the Wednesday, February 26 episode of HGTV’s The Flip Off, star Christina Haack spoke very directly about her divorce.

Specifically, her third divorce — the ongoing and ugly legal battle with her most recent ex, Josh Hall.

“Oh my God, it’s crazy,” Christina complained. “He wants to retire off me.”

During the fifth episode of ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack faces off with her competition. (Image Credit: HGTV)

This is when Christina Haack admitted that she had not obtained a prenup before marrying Josh Hall, despite having already gone through two divorces.

“Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this,” Christina said, “I would’ve got a prenup.”

Then, as if immediately considering the obvious, she continued with: “Or I would never have married him.”

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack doesn’t seem to trust Josh Hall around her property

According to Christina Haack, this goes much further than not having Josh Hall sign a prenup ahead of their 2021 wedding.

She accused him of having tried to “steal” some of her property. This includes ATVs and quad bikes, so she’s not quibbling over a set of mugs or some throw pillows. (Not that anyone should lose any of their property to alleged theft, no matter how easy to replace)

“It’s so, so confusing for me why someone would want to do that to me,” Christina expressed. She commented: “Especially someone that didn’t have to work for a few years.”

Outdoors, Christina Haack smiles despite the spirit of competition on ‘The Flip Off’ Season 1, Episode 5. (Image Credit: HGTV)

And Christina Haack did not stop at the lack of prenup. During the episode, she alleged that Josh was taking “advantage” of her — or trying to. She characterized his settlement offers as “asinine” — seemingly because they would involve her paying him “more money.”

“It’s exhausting,” she complained. “I just can’t wait for it to be done, but I don’t think that’s gonna happen anytime soon, so.”

Last year, we reported on how Christina and Josh were fighting over her house in Tennesee. Speaking with her friend, she said that Josh assuming residence in that house had prompted her to ship items to her Newport Beach home. The implication, it seems, was that she did not trust her ex around these items.

As Christina Haack listens to a guest judge speak on ‘The Flip Off,’ she updates her renovation plans. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Should she have gotten a prenuptial agreement? (Yes)

Obviously, relationships, marriages, and prenups are deeply personal decisions. That said, a prenup is seldom a bad idea. Not always necessary — but they aren’t as hostile and sinister as soap operas make them seem.

Simply put, every legal marriage on the planet comes with a prenuptial agreement.

That “prenup” is simply the laws regarding marriage, divorce, and division of property wherever the new exes happen to live.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

A true, valid prenup should be negotiated by attorneys for both parties (the monied party should pay for both). Unless neither party has financial concerns, a prenup can (and should) make sure that no one is bereft upon divorce.

But it can also guarantee that neither party feels robbed blind after just a couple of years of marriage.

By not signing a prenup, Christina Haack and Josh Hall agreed to let state law dictate who gets what in the event of a divorce.

Which may mean that one wins or one loses … instead of both getting what they could have agreed to back in 2021.