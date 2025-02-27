Michelle Trachtenberg Alcoholism Allegations Spark Intense Debate as Family Declines …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Michelle Trachtenberg passed away this week at the age of 39.

The actress’ mother found her body in her New York City apartment on Wednesday.

The cause of Michelle’s death remains unknown, but fans have begun piecing together information in an effort to try and make sense of this tragedy.

Michelle had a massive fan base, with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. So her life was often the subject of intense scrutiny, for better or worse.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends “Geezer” Premiere – 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

And much has been made of the fact that the former child star had reportedly been battling serious health issues in recent years.

Concern for Trachtenberg spiked last year when she posted Instagram photos in which her appearance seemed markedly different than when she was last seen.

In the wake of her death, several outlets reported that Michelle had received a liver transplant sometime in the past year.

Was Michelle Trachtenberg an alcoholic?

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

While rumors of a transplant led many to conclude that Michelle was battling an alcohol dependence, it’s important to note that we do not know if that was the case.

Many other health issues might have led Michelle to require a transplant (if reports of the procedure are even accurate).

Whatever the case, we might never know exactly what happened to Michelle, as her family is treating her death as a private matter and has declined an autopsy.

“The family requests privacy for their loss,” Trachtenberg’s rep told E! News today. “There are no further details at this time.”

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The situation has touched off a heated debate on social media.

Michelle’s death sparks intense discussions on X

While many users have defended the family’s right to privacy, others have argued that Michelle’s fans are owed an explanation.

And some say it’s none of our concern if Michelle was battling alcoholism, while others would like to see the family reduce the stigma surrounding addiction by addressing the matter publicly.

“Michelle Trachtenberg struggled with Alcoholism and was convinced to go out drinking after her liver surgery. It’s 2025, it no longer should be taboo to talk about addiction and if you think you are addicted/know someone with addiction, speak up. Do not be ashamed,” one X user wrote (though there is currently no evidence that Michelle was recently “convinced to go out drinking).

“If Michelle Trachtenberg wanted to live she should have just stopped drinking. Now she wasted a liver that could have saved a kid,” another ghoulishly opined.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Third Annual “InStyle Awards” presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

And because this is 2025, many users found a way to turn this tragedy into a political matter:

“I am sorry about Michelle Trachtenberg but I’m also angry. How can an alcoholic get a liver transplant but someone who needs a heart transplant is refused and left to die because of their refusal to get the covid vaccine?” wrote one anti-vaxxer.

“Everyone saying that Michelle Trachtenberg Liver Transplant is caused by being an alcoholic is really annoying. If this is the truth and the case. I Have a severe liver disease I’m tea total and mine was caused by a once rare (not anymore since covid and I’m not jabbed) Mcas!” another person added.

It’s too soon to say what happened to Michelle, and again, we might never have a satisfactory answer.

That said, the curiosity of fans is understandable, and perhaps even unavoidable. Hopefully, fans will show due respect to Michelle and her family during these discussions.