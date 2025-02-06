Kanye West Posts More Nude Photos of Bianca Censori, Rants About His Mom on X

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Folks, Kanye West is tweeting again. And he might have just set a new standard for himself in terms of unhinged lunacy.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kanye showed up to the Grammys uninvited, alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, who happened to be completely nude.

Okay, technically, she was wearing a fully transparent “dress” but try explaining that subtle distinction to the judge after you get busted running down the street in nothing but a cellophane sweatsuit.

US rapper and producer Kanye West and Australian model Bianca Censori arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bianca was so naked once she dropped her fur coat on the red carpet that we can’t even share the uncensored pics here.

But in case you somehow haven’t seen them by now, Kanye is still posting new angles and batsh-t explanations on X (formerly Twitter).

Kanye Goes Off

Now, Ye has been known to take long hiatuses from social media, and those who care about him probably breathe huge sighs of relief each time he does.

But he always makes up for lost time when he returns, and last night was no exception.

Ye gave the people what he thinks they want in the form of more nude photos of his wife paired with random boasts (“We beat the video game,” “Posting just to flex at this point”).

Demonstrating his usual disregard for the rules of punctuation and capitalization, Ye also posted a rant that veered sharply from loving praise for his wife to vitriolic condemnation of his critics:

(We inserted some periods and paragraph breaks to make the whole thing a bit more digestible.)

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.”

“She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in.”

“But I have to give a shout out to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength People asked how would your mother feel. You don’t know my mama b–ch.”

The Loss of Donda West

Kanye’s mother died in 2007 while undergoing a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Many believe the rapper’s mental health sharply declined and never recovered as a result of that loss.

We’re not here to try and diagnose Ye with any mental illnesses, but it’s clear that the death of Donda West was the great tragedy of Ye’s life, and something that still weighs heavily on his mind 18 years later.

It’s unfair of those who never knew his mother to jump to make assumptions about how she would feel about him today.

But given his increasingly inexplicable behavior, perhaps it makes sense that both fans and critics are grasping at straws in an effort to make sense of it all.