Jinger Duggar Sets the Record Straight: No, I Don’t Hate My Parents

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar may not always agree with her controversial parents.

But she wants the world to know that she doesn’t hate Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In recent weeks, Jinger has been busily promoting her new self-help book, People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations. And the press tour has resulted in some of the most candid interviews and Q&A sessions of her career.

Gesturing as she explains something on her podcast, Jinger Duggar is visibly pregnant. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Answers Her Most-Asked Question

During their many years as reality stars, the Duggars were notoriously secretive about certain aspects of their lives.

And the family became even more wary of the media in the wake of the Josh Duggars sex scandals.

But these days, several of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids are opening up about their unusual childhoods and the unique challenges they’ve faced as adults.

Jinger Duggar appears here on an episode of CBS This Morning. (CBS/YouTube)

While fielding questions from fans during the latest episode of her podcast, Jinger answered a question that she’s apparently been asked many times over the years.

“Are you angry at your parents for leading you to follow the Institute in Basic Life Principles?” a fan asked, according to Parade magazine.

As longtime Duggar observers know, the IBLP is the cult-like organization that informed many of Jim Bob and Michelle’s beliefs.

Several members of the family — including Jinger and her sister Jill — have disavowed the controversial organization and its teachings.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her memoir. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“No,” Jinger said in response to the fan’s question. “I can say that very clearly.”

Jinger explained that many parents in her community, including her own, “wanted the guarantee for success for their kids.” The IBLP “promised” such results, making it very attractive to Jim Bob and Michelle.

“I think that a lot of parents who walked into it, they were well meaning,” Jinger said.

“And, yeah, there’ll be challenges and struggles that I face because of being raised in that setting. It’s not always easy.”

Jinger Says Her Parents Tried Their Best

Jinger Duggar speaks to the camera here on TLC. (TLC)

While Jinger has criticized several aspects of her upbringing, she says she doesn’t blame her parents for their beliefs.

“I don’t have any anger towards them for it because, I mean, I just see, like, they did their best,” she said on her podcast.

“I can see how easy it was for my parents to get wrapped up in that teaching, because it was, like, they were well-meaning. They went into it thinking, ‘This is how we’re gonna teach our kids to love Jesus.’ And who doesn’t want that?” Jinger continued.

“I want to always extend that grace because, yeah. I think that there was no ill will on anyone’s part. They did an amazing job, were great parents.”

Jinger is currently pregnant with her third child. She and Jeremy are still devour evangelical Christians, they’ve rejected some of the more extreme beliefs that she was raised with.

And we’re sure her kids will enjoy a much more free and stable upbringing as a result.