Julie Chrisley Gets Prison Sentence Upheld, Breaks Down in Tears

Julie Chrisley has received some very unfortunate legal news.

If your name is Julie Chrisley, that is.

On, September 25, the Chrisley Knows Best cast member appeared before a judge at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in downtown Atlanta.

She was hoping to receive a light sentence after learning in June that her previous seven-year sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud had been overturned by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Instead, however?

Julie Chrisley speaks onstage during a panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (GETTY)

Chrisley was resentenced to the same 84 months of prison she received in early 2023… as the judge ruled that her original punishment was sufficient for her crimes.

About two years ago, Julie was convicted of federal tax evasion and bank fraud alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino.

According to their indictments, the spouses deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to be approved loans.

The prosecution also alleged that the couple actively hid millions they made from the show Chrisley Knows Best, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009.

Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley gives her husband the cold shoulder prior to their incarceration. (Image Credit: USA)

Chrisley has been behind bars for approximately 18 months to date.

For his part, Todd Chrisley will also be remaining in the prison system.

The wealthy and very spoiled star was ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution, although the amount was eventually lowered to $4.7 million.

Todd is at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida — with a release date in September 2032, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The husband and wife reportedly haven’t spoken in over 13 months.

Todd and Julie Chrisley on an episode of their terrible reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

Prior to Wednesday’s ruling Julie issued a tearful apology in court.

“I would like to say I’ve had years to think about what I’ve wanted to say and I’m sorry for my actions and situations that let us to where we are today,” she said before the judge.

“I’ve had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial and I apologize for my actions that led to where we are today.”

Added Chrisley:

“I have done everything I can do to get closer to my family. I’ve taken tests for new skills, such as driving a forklift and serving food in proper ways … this has been the most difficult part of my life. I can’t ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through and for that, I am so sorry.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

Julie’s children Chase and Savannah were in the courtroom to support their mom at the resentencing this week.

A day earlier, Savannah shared her fears over the hearing via her podcast.

“Lord knows, I am so ready to have my mom at home. The past few weeks have been rough, very rough,” Savannah told listeners on September 24.

“I am not purposefully withholding information. There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to my mom’s resentencing on the 25th, that I don’t know what to do.

“And I don’t want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say.”