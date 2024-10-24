Todd Chrisley FIRED from Prison Chapel Job (And He’s Pissed About It)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More bad news for Todd Chrisley, folks.

The imprisoned former reality star, who is stuck behind federal bars in the wake of his conviction two years ago for various types of financial fraud, has been dismissed from his administrative duties at the prison chapel, his attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ.

The 55-year old had been working as an assistant to the chapel in Pensacola for “Christians, Jewish people and Muslims,” according to Surgent.

“Someone saw him speaking to someone in the drug rehabilitation program,” the lawyer went on. “For no reason after all this time, he’s dismissed saying he can’t do it anymore.

Chrisley — described as “a religious person” by this attorney — previously said he believes God actually sent him to jail.

“They had no hearing, there was no announcement, no hearing, he wasn’t aware of the fact that … he did anything wrong,” Surgent said to Us Weekly.

Todd was working alongside a chaplain at FPC Pensacola in Florida to help organize religious services for various faiths until officials removed him from the role.

No one from that specific facility has yet spoken out on the development, but a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told TMZ:

“For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.”

Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty in June 2022 on 12 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The former was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with his current release date set for June 26, 2032; while Julie was sentenced to 7 years.

Surgent, meanwhile, called the decision to fire Chrisley from his job as “horrible” and “absolutely ridiculous.”

Similarly, Savannah Chrisley reacted to her mother’s sentence being upheld on September 25 by saying it was “100 percent injustice” and adding:

“We’ve seen the injustices happen time and time again, and the prosecutors here, they’re absolutely ridiculous and clearly they’re uneducated.

“What has happened is an injustice, and I will continue to fight for my parents, and I will be as loud as I can possibly be.”