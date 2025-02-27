Millie Bobby Brown Blonde Makeover: Is She Prepping to Play Britney Spears?!?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Millie Bobby Brown prepping to play pop princess Britney Spears?

Makeovers are a difficult thing. With so many people giving Brown a hard time for styling herself to look significantly older than her actual age, these pointlessly rude commenters may be missing the big picture.

The big picture being a potential Britney Spears biopic. One based upon her memoir.

If Millie Bobby Brown has gone blonde in preparation for portraying Britney, that’s cause for celebration. She has big shoes to fill.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown underwent a major makeover.

We don’t just mean that she’s updating her look as she gets older (her blonde look arrived just ahead of her turning 21 on February 19). Obviously, she is no longer a child star — even if fans sometimes forget that she’s a grown, adult, married woman.

When fans spotted photos of Millie Bobby Brown, some drew comparisons to Britney Spears. A stretch? Maybe. But maybe it was exactly what she had in mind.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Comments like “Britney Spears?” and “BRITNEY SPEARS VIBEZ” abound under Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram posts.

“The way I neeeed Millie to be cast as Britney Spears immediately,” one commenter expressed.

It’s clear that MBB is leaning into a late ’90s and Y2K aesthetic. Notably, all looks that predate her birth, if you’re looking to feel old.

Why do fans think that Millie Bobby Brown is going to play Britney Spears?

Britney Spears’ best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me, is going to be a film. Jon M. Chu will direct.

Universal Studios won the rights to produce the biopic.

There has not been a casting announcement. But that hasn’t stopped fans of both Britney Spears and of Millie Bobby Brown from suggesting that the Damsel star should play the lead.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Even without any actual casting news, Millie Bobby Brown recently told Access Hollywood that she’d be delighted to portray Britney Spears.

“I mean, you know, she is an absolute icon,” MBB said accurately. “I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”

She then emphasized: “But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life… how she wants to.”

Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘I’d always be open to that’

“I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I’d always be open to that,” Brown then added. That’s a good blend of enthusiasm and diplomacy.

Notably, MBB has spoken about this being her “bucket list” role for years, even back in 2022.

Britney is the stuff of legend. We should all want for her to get to take charge of telling her story, including signing off on the actress who portrays her. Millie Bobby Brown would be an incredible selection, though.