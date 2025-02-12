Teddi Mellencamp Reveals ‘Multiple Tumors’ on Brain; Bravo Star to Undergo …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Frightening news from the world of reality TV, as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has revealed a serious health concern.

Taking to Instagram today, Teddi shared that she will soon undergo surgery to remove “multiple” tumors from her brain.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp attends the opening night of the 2023 ATX TV Festival at Stateside at the Paramount on June 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,” Mellencamp continued.

Taking Immediate Action

She went on to explain that two of the tumors would “be surgically removed today,” while “the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” Teddi wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” her message concluded.

A String of Setbacks

The scary medical news comes at what was already a tumultuous time for Mellencamp.

As we previously reported, Teddi is going through a messy divorce with Edwin Arroyave, who recently accused her of having an affair.

Teddi Mellencamp arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

That news followed yet another of Teddi’s dramatic departures from RHOBH. She was fired from the show in 2020, but she later returned on a part-time basis.

Teddi is no stranger to health issues, having undergone surgery for melanoma in 2022.

Needless to say, the 2020s have not been terribly kind to the reality star, who is also the daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Our thoughts go out to Teddi and her loved ones as she takes on this difficult battle.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.