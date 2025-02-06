Meghan Markle Had a ‘Messiah Complex,’ Appeared to Be ‘Flirting’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new book by journalist and royal expert Tom Quinn contains a number of shocking allegations about the royal family.

But in their usual fashion, the British tabloid press has opted to overlook most of the criticism in order to focus solely on the negative claims about Meghan Markle.

It’s the latest in a long line of PR crises for Meghan and Prince Harry, as the book perpetuates longstanding rumors about the duchess’ vanity and sense of entitlement.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

The book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, won’t be published Stateside until February 25.

But it’s already making waves thanks to a lengthy excerpt published in The Times of London on Thursday.

Meghan’s Alleged ‘Messiah Complex’

“Meghan really did have a messiah complex… all her big ideas were about doing good,” Quinn quotes one royal staffer as saying.

“She once said, ‘What Diana started, I want to finish,’ and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalized. She has managed to do this to some extent, but she really wanted to do it as a princess and with the full backing of the royal family, but on a part-time basis.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to Quinn, the men and women who worked in the royal palaces during Meghan’s time in London were left with the impression that she was disappointed by the lack of opulence in the royals’ lives.

“She expected a billionaire and she got a millionaire,” said one employee.

But while the staff might have been wary of Meghan from the start, it seems the royals initially got along with the former Suits star.

“It’s easy to forget that when Harry first started dating Meghan, both William and Kate found her delightful,” Quinn writes. “’They thought she was a breath of fresh air,’ one staffer remembered.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Meghan’s ‘Tactile Manner’ Offends Royals

But Meghan and her new in-laws began to clash in unexpected ways. One surprising issue was Meghan’s tendency to express her affection physically.

“This tactile manner made William uncomfortable because Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other; the hugging and cheek-kissing fuelled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William, which she was obviously not,” Quinn writes.

The author portrays William as a fussy product of the old school — very much his father’s son — and it seems that Meghan used to joke about her brother-in-law’s similarity to King Charles.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“‘Why do William and Charles sound so serious all the time?’ She used to make jokes about Harry not having the same parents as William,” Quinn writes. “‘Harry isn’t pompous at all. He’s chill,'” one staffer remembered Meghan saying.

According to Quinn, Meghan felt “slightly looked down on” in her new home. That’s not surprising, especially as the staff allegedly christened her with a slew of insulting nicknames, “Duchess Difficult” and “Mystic Meg,” the latter referring to her SoCal spirituality.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals, and they now enjoy a much less constrained existence in Santa Barbara.

But as the latest drama out of London reminds us, the Duchess of Sussex might never be able to escape her in-laws entirely.