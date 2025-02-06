Madison LeCroy is Pregnant! ‘I’m Ecstatic’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Madison LeCroy is pregnant!

Very recently, we reported on Madison’s plans for baby #2.

At the time, she had not confirmed anything except her desire to grow her family.

Now, that has changed. Madison LeCroy and her husband are excitedly expecting their first child as a couple.

Madison LeCroy smiles delightedly on Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Brett Randle and Madison LeCroy are expecting their first child as a couple!

On Thursday, February 6, Madison LeCroy took to her Instagram page to share the happy news.

The photo shows her wearing a white robe and posing with a smile in her bathroom alongside a Clearblue pregnancy test. A positive one.

That means that she and husband Brett Randle are expecting. She’s pregnant!

Madison LeCroy also included a caption — and some tags indicating that the announcement was also a product endorsement — alongside the photo.

“And just like that… our world is changing in the most magical way!” she wrote.

“Seeing ‘Pregnant’ on this @clearblue test was the best moment of our lives,” Madison wrote. “We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”

Wearing a bold pink outfit, Madison Lecroy speaks about her husband and marriage to the Season 9 confessional camera on Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Madison LeCroy is ‘ecstatic’ to be pregnant

The same day that she announced the news on social media, Madison LeCroy also spoke to People. She revealed that she and Brett started with an ovulation test before trying to conceive, and that they saw immediate results.

“I was shocked, I thought I had all summer long, but it happened and I felt actually pretty great other than some minor headaches,” Madison shared. “But other than that, just eating all the food and enjoying myself.”

She continued: “I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn’t heard good news in it felt like the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we’ve been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting.”

Madison LeCroy is a party guest, but recalls some of her messier Southern Charm moments. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I’m ecstatic. I just can’t get enough. I’m so glad to finally be able to talk about it,” Madison gushed during the interview.

She confirmed that the couple has been sitting on this news, saying: “I’ve been in hiding for too long, and so I’m excited to be able to show the bump off.”

Memorably, she had mentioned back in October and November of 2024 that she was hoping to conceive in the near future.

@madison_lecroy Cerebrating our bonus Dad today ♥️ Your love and support for Hudson mean so much. I look forward to having babies with you and seeing you as their incredible dad. ♬ Beat Goes On – The All Seeing I

This will be their first child as a couple, but her Baby #2

In fact, even before that, Madison LeCroy had filmed a TikTok video in which she gave Brett Randle a Father’s Day breakfast … and a not-so-subtle hint.

“I look forward to having babies with you and seeing you as their incredible dad,” she affirmed in June 2024.

Madison LeCroy has matured tremendously since her initial debut on Southern Charm. Already the mother of her tween son, Hudson, from a previous relationship, her news is exciting fans all across social media.