Kate Middleton Reached Out to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Amid LA Wildfires, …

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, wildfires have devastated Southern California, destroying thousands of homes and claiming dozens of lives.

Anyone with friends or family in the area knows the anxiety that comes with watching the news reports out of Los Angeles, and the subsequent relief that comes from getting in contact and learning your loved ones are safe.

And apparently, that’s a feeling that Kate Middleton experienced last week.

Her estranged relatives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Santa Barbara, an area that thankfully was not impacted by the fires.

But if you were watching the situation unfold from afar — especially from across the ocean — it probably seemed like the entirety of Southern California was under immediate threat.

Perhaps it was for that reason that Kate (allegedly) reached out to Harry and Meghan earlier this month.

Did Kate Middleton Just End the Royal Feud?

As you’re probably aware, there was a long period of time in which Kate was not on speaking terms with Harry and Meghan.

Some say the rift began ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Others claim that Kate and Prince William cut off contact when they learned about Harry’s plans to write a memoir.

Whatever the case, it’s been quite some time since these two couples were on good terms with one another.

But according to a new report from In Touch, Kate recently took a major step toward bridging the gap.

“For her, life is too short to keep on carrying grudges. The feeling is, the royals may now be willing to put their bitter feud with Harry and Meghan to an end, once and for all,” a source tells the outlet (via Yahoo! News).

While the nature of their conversation remains unknown, it seems that Harry and Meghan were receptive to Kate’s olive branch.

And the informant is optimistic about the possibility of an in-person reunion sometime in the near future.

A Royal Reconciliation

The reunion might happen very soon, as Kate and William are reportedly scheduled to travel to the US to launch the American branch of their Royal Foundation charity.

“Kate sees the charity as common ground with Harry and Meghan, and she is desperate for all of them to reconnect,” says the insider. “She knows the best way for that to happen is for the four of them to sit down and make peace.”

But regardless of whether or not all four parties are able to sit down together, it seems that the era of royal backbiting has come to an end.

“The days of the two couples gunning for each other seem to have come to an end, or so people hope,” says the insider.

It couldn’t have happened soon enough.