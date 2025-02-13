Marlon Wayans Demolishes Soulja Boy After Has-Been Rapper Spews Homophobic Slur While …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Marlon Wayans claps back against Soulja Boy, it hurts. Good.

Aside from being a footnote in the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker feud, it’s been a hot minute since Soulja Boy was a hot topic. Or even a lukewarm topic.

In his quest to change that, the rapper — whose career peaked during the Bush Administration — is igniting a beef with Marlon Wayans.

Soulja Boy is giving it his all, even attacking Wayans’ transgender son with a homophobic slur. But these despicable antics aren’t carrying much weight against Wayans’ clapback.

Marlon Wayans attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This feud between Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy is ugly — and fairly one-sided

Soulja Boy’s latest attempt to tell ’em, so to speak, seems to be backfiring.

Perhaps he should not have engaged in a war of words with a comedian. That seldom ends well.

“If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander,” Marlon Wayans tweeted on Wednesday, February 12. “Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

Soulja Boy attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Draiâ€™s Beach Club â€“ Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

The context of Wayans’ tweet was a screenshot of Soulja Boy’s post. The has-been rapper had screenshotted 2024 headlines about the comedian’s support for his trans son, Kai.

“That f—-t shit run in the family huh @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a bitch it’s in ur blood,” Soulja Boy spat in his own post.

The f-slur most specifically refers to gay men, but bigots often employ it to attack any member of the LGBTQ+ community — or even cisgender, heterosexual men whom they perceive to be part of it.

Taking to Twitter, Soulja Boy condemned Marlon Wayans’ support for his transgender son by using a homophobic slur. Vile stuff. Marlon Wayans clapped back. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Why is Soulja Boy using despicable slurs to attack Marlon Wayans?

There is of course no good way to spew a slur at someone. But this instance — targeting Wayans’ child — seems especially disgusting.

In late 2023, Marlon Wayans revealed that his eldest child is a transgender young man during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He revealed that his son’s name is Kai, and affirmed his support for him.

Wayans fully confessed that he started off ignorant about his son’s gender. Then, he explained, he experienced “complete unconditional love and acceptance.” You know, like a good parent. Or any decent person.

As for why Soulja Boy is trying to use this feud with Marlon Wayans to remain relevant, it goes back to January.

Wayans appeared on the 101.1 The Wiz radio show, during which he pointed out that Soulja Boy is clearly attempting to cling to relevance nearly two decades past his career’s peak.

At the time, Marlon Wayans fielded a question about responses to Snoop Dogg and Soulja Boy performing at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. Wayans joked that the rappers hadn’t known that it was for Trump, but probably thought that it was another cryptocurrency event. (A savage and deeply funny insult)

Soulja Boy attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

As for this feud …

Marlon Wayans also joked at the time that it does not really matter if people avoid Soulja Boy in the wake of his craven performance at the Trump inauguration.

Why? Because “no one” cares about the rapper. Wayans also noted that Soulja Boy has not had “hits in years.”

Yes, 2007 was a long time ago. And something tells us that Soulja Boy is going to run out of vicious slurs before Marlon Wayans runs out of painfully accurate descriptions of the rapper’s career.