Jax Taylor Slams Lisa Vanderpump For Defending James Kennedy’s Alleged Abuse

Jax Taylor is no stranger to bad behavior.

Over the course of his eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Jax boozed, cheated, berated his co-stars, and made just about every kind of bad decision under the sun.

Not many people are surprised, that Jax’s marriage to Brittany Cartwright didn’t last, but the Bravo veteran — who currently appears on The Valley — swears he’s changed his ways.

And in an ironic twist that no one saw coming, Jax is now passing moral judgment on his former VPR costars.

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Lisa Vanderpump’s surprising stance on James

As we previously reported, James Kennedy was arrested back in December following an incident at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party.

He wasn’t charged, but the altercation led to the end of James’ relationship with Ally Lewber.

We might never know for sure exactly what happened, but it sounds like James — whose substance abuse and anger issues have been well-documented — got up to his old tricks.

Which is why it was so surprising when his old boss, Lisa Vanderpump, came to his defense.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love” gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Jimmy Kimmel at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I have spoken to James and to Ally at great length,” she told Us Weekly in the wake of the incident.

“I didn’t need to just hear from James. I needed to hear from Ally, too, from her mouth what happened. She told me categorically he didn’t hurt her. He never hurts her. They were both drinking.”

Lisa added that Ally only had James arrested because she wanted to “teach him a lesson.”

“She basically said, ‘Oh yes, take him away. It’ll teach him a lesson,’” Vanderpump told Us. “But no, he didn’t hurt her categorically. … She regrets what happened with how this blew up.”

Jax bashes Lisa Vanderpump’s coddling of James Kennedy

Jax Taylor attends a Young Hollywood Screening of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at the Paramount Theatre on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Asked about his relationship with Lisa during a recent appearance on the “When Reality Hits” podcast, Jax made it clear that he’s not a fan of the West Hollywood restaurateur.

“No, I don’t talk to her anymore. To be honest with you, I don’t really take kindly to her,” he said (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

He explained that he was shocked that Lisa would defend James, who was previously in a toxic relationship with Jax’s Vanderpump co-star Kristen Doute.

“The way she treated Kristen, the things she said about Kristen and her lack of empathy,” Jax said.

Jax Taylor attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“The way she handled the James and Ally situation. I personally think that was wrong. Kristen is my dear friend and the things [Lisa] said was just not OK.”

Kristen previously slammed Lisa’s comments as “absolutely disgusting and diabolical.”

Some fans were surprised by the news that Jax is not on speaking terms with Lisa, as she serves as an executive producer on The Valley.

“It’s a spinoff, so [Lisa] will always get a credit that’s how tv works,” he claimed in an interview.

That might be the case — but then again, Jax doesn’t have the greatest history when it comes to telling the truth, so who knows?