Marcus Jordan: Michael Jordan’s Son Arrested For DUI, Cocaine Possession, Resisting …

Michael Jordan’s troubled son Marcus is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Marcus was reportedly taken into police custody on Monday night on a slew of charges that included DUI, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest.

The 34-year-old was apprehended in Orange County, Florida and forced to pose for a mug shot.

Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

According to a report from TMZ, Marcus “didn’t look too happy to be there” when the cops placed him in front of a camera.

We can see why. After all, this is not the first time that Marcus has created problems for his legendary father.

A PR Crisis In the Making

It’s unclear at this time what sort of incident led up to the arrest — or whether or not Marcus is facing jail time.

Marcus Jordan attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

TMZ says they’ve reached out to reps for Marcus but have not received a response.

Whatever the case, the situation is sure to lead to more unwanted headlines for the Jordan family.

Marcus Jordan’s History of Bad Press

Marcus has been arrested before, but it seems that he’s mostly managed to avoid brushes with the law in recent years.

That doesn’t mean that he’s avoided controversy, however.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

In 2022, Marcus began dating Larsa Pippen, the Bravo reality star and ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Scottie, of course, was a longtime teammate of Marcus’ dad.

In fact, Pippen and Jordan is up there with Ruth and Gherig, Shaq and Kobe, and Brady and Gronk on the list of all-time greatest sports duos.

Marcus Jordan attends the Amiri Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Larsa and Marcus went their separate ways in July of 2024.

There are many who still believe that the Real Housewives of Miami star dated Michael’s son as a publicity stunt.

We’ll give her the benefit of the doubt there, as it’s unlikely that Larsa stayed in a two-year relationship just to build her Instagram following.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend Places.co Presents Haute Living Celebration of JR With Poppi, Freestream, and Cristal at Swan Miami During Art Basel Miami 2023 on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

What’s Next For Marcus?

It’s too soon to say if Marcus will wind up facing jail time.

All we know for now is that the second son of one of the world’s most famous athletes is once again at the center of some very bad press.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.