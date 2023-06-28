Chrissy Teigen Shocks Fans, Introduces FOURTH Baby!

We have joyous, unexpected news from the happy home of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

Chrissy announced on Instagram today that she and John have welcomed a fourth child, a boy named Wren Alexander Stephens!

Now, Chrissy and John just welcomed their third child in January, so fans really weren’t anticipating an announcement of this nature.

But it turns out that while Chrissy was carrying baby Esti, a surrogate learned she was pregnant with little Wren.

Luna holds Esti while cuddling against John Legend on one side, while Chrissy Teigen leans into him and Miles hugs her. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Teigen explained the situation in-depth in a lengthy Instagram post:

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Chrissy wrote on Wednesday.

“As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me,” she continued.

“We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous.”

Chrissy Teigen poses with her husband and fourth child. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

From there, Chrissy opened up about the most difficult time in her life — the loss of her son Jack in 2020.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

“To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” Teigen continued.

“With our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!”

John Legend poses with his four children in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chrissy decided after a therapy session last year that she wanted to “try to carry just one more time,” and the couple promptly restarted IVF.

“We made new embryos,” she wrote.

“We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked—we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.”

Chrissy recalled that as she “crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.”

The Teigen-Legend clan back when they were a family of four. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The model went on to reveal that she and Alexandra marked the occasion in very relatable fashion:

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” she continued.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

Chrissy Teigen shared this photo of her family’s newest addition in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chrissy capped things off with this adorable photo of little Wren.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” Teigen concluded.

“And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Our sincerest congrats go out to Chrissy, John, and their entire family!