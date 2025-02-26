Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39: Stars React to Stunning Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard by now, tragedy has once again struck Hollywood:

Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress best known for roles on Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at a very young age. She was only 39 years old.

The star was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by her mother on the morning of Wednesday, February 26, according to various sources.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, although Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant.

Michele Trachtenberg attends Michael Muller’s HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (GETTY)

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased,” NYPD said on Wednesday. “Criminality is not suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.”

In response to this horrible news, a number of celebrities have taken to social media in order to pay respects to Michele Trachtenberg, who alarmed followers with her final Instagram post.

For example, Gossip Girl cast member Ed Westwick wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who appeared opposite the actress in the film Harriet the Spy, added: “Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Michelle Trachtenberg backstage at the Naeem Khan fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

There was this from Melissa Gilbert: “Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another. My heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so… @michelletrachtenberg #ripsweetgirl.”

And this from David Boreanaz: “So very sad… horrible news. R.I.P. and prayers to her and her family.”

Melissa Joan Hart wrote:

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet! Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully. #gonetoosoon #RIP #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople.”

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

James Marsters: “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor wrote via Instagram. “Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Kenan Thompson: “Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!!Check on your people!!!”

Chris Colfer: “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today…Rest in peace lovely Mist Mist. You were loved.”

Emma Caulfield “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young,” she wrote of her former costar. “Our Buffy family lost a little sister today… Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of Michelle Trachtenberg. May she rest in peace.