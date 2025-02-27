Gene Hackman Cause of Death: Police Request Warrant, Describe Actor’s Demise as …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier today, we reported on the tragic news that Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home.

Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 63.

One of the couple’s dogs was also found dead, a detail that’s led many to conclude that Hackman and Arakawa were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

But new reports about the grisly scene have served to remind us that the deaths of this screen legend and his wife are still unexplained — and still mysterious.

American actor, Gene Hackman in London, 7th September 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The circumstances surrounding Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths have been described as ‘suspicious’

According to a new report from TMZ, the officers who responded to a welfare check call also found two living dogs inside the home.

Police requested a warrant to search the home, and the Santa Fe detective who wrote the request described Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths as “suspicious.”

“The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation,” reads the request obtained by TMZ.

The detective adds that “the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom.”

Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Additional suspicious details include “the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”

On social media, many users seeking to make sense of this tragedy noted that it’s been unusually cold in New Mexico. They posited that the weather might have caused the couple to turn up their heat, which may have resulted in a gas leak.

But that doesn’t appear to have been the case.

“As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” reads a statement to TMZ by the New Mexico Gas Company.

Photo taken on January 7, 1985 in Paris shows US actor Gene Hackman during the filming of the thriller “Target” directed by Arthur Penn. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP via Getty Images)

Details of the death scene have left fans confounded

The Daily Mail reports that Hackman and Arakawa were found in an advanced state of decomposition and had not been seen by neighbors in at least two weeks.

The two bodies were found in different rooms, and investigators noted that Hackman seemed to have “suddenly fallen. The sunglasses that he appeared to have been wearing were found on the floor near his head.

Detectives made note of the prescription pill bottle that was found near Arakawa, but the nature of the medication remains unclear.

Needless to say, there’s a lot that we still don’t know about this situation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.