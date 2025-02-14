George Lopez Worries Fans With ‘Wild’ New Look: Is He Okay?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

George Lopez is sporting a new look.

A radical new look. Is he okay?

Through his charitable work and showing himself to be a decent human being, Lopez has earned a lot of fans and admiration — even beyond his comedy.

His latest public appearance, however, has those fans worrying.

In February 2025, George Lopez was Jennifer Hudson’s guest. (Image Credit: Fox)

George Lopez has a new look

On Thursday, February 13, comedian George Lopez stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to appear as a guest.

The 63-year-old pillar of television had already done a goofy dance backstage, which then made the rounds on social media.

But both his backstage appearance and his vibe during the episode itself had fans expressing concerns.

Ever expressive, George Lopez sits to talk in February 2025. (Image Credit: Fox)

George Lopez’s appearance drew eyes — and commentary.

At present, he is sporting gray hair. That is totally age-appropriate on a man in his sixties, and in and of itself looks very distinguished. As does the length of his hair.

However, his hair looked downright disheveled during his talk show appearance. The “wild” look, combined with the state of his facial hair, elicited numerous comments and concerns across social media.

Is George Lopez okay?

In the comments on Instagram and beyond, fans gave voice to their worries about George Lopez. Others simply wondered aloud, or cracked half-joking comparisons.

“What happened to dude. He was normal looking 5 years ago,” one commenter asked.

Another quipped: “Someone said ‘I’ll bet you can’t be Mexican and look like Karl Marx.’ And George said ‘hold my beer.'”

Despite what some may assume, George Lopez has not always been lucky in love. On Thursday, February 13, 2025, he explained as much to the audience. (Image Credit: Fox)

That comparison to Karl Marx was not unique. Some added ageist insults or bizarre stances on men with decent-length hair. Others compared him to other historical figures, including Frederick Douglass and Albert Einstein.

“Wait, what year is this? How old are we? How old is he?” asked a Twitter denizen.

Another chimed in to share in shock: “Omg! I didn’t see him in so long. He old.” Ouch!

Some of George Lopez’s longtime fans remarked upon his appearance in February 2025. (Image Credit: Fox)

Sometimes, people just let their hair go wild

The funniest remarks included: “It’s giving cave man; is he okay?” and “He look like he ’bout to cast a spell.”

(We are a little surprised that no one seemed to comment upon his delightful Muppet energy)

Ultimately, some of these comments tilted towards being insulting. The truth is that George Lopez is an enormously successful man who has nothing to prove to anyone. His hair could use some styling, but he can make his own grooming choices. Clearly, he just didn’t want to.