Alec Baldwin Threatens to ‘Snap F–king Neck’ of Trump Impersonator …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Alec Baldwin has an infamous temper. It has gotten him into trouble and tainted his personal brand more than once.

This time, a camera caught him making a pretty graphic threat towards an “ambush comedian”

To top it all off, this time, Baldwin wasn’t the one impersonating Donald Trump.

As the self-styled comedian taunted Baldwin about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, the actor clapped back. Did he go too far?

On the premiere episode of ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin had clearly seen happier times. (Image Credit: TLC)

Alec Baldwin did not enjoy being ambushed, taunted about a horrific accident

The Rust tragedy left Alec Baldwin traumatized — and put him through months and months of a legally dubious prosecution.

All of that and more was emotional baggage that the actor was carrying around with him when the ambush took place.

On Monday, February 24, “comedian” Jason Scoop uploaded an Instagram video in which he harassed Baldwin while dressed as Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin is clearly just dealing with some luggage at his car when this goes down.

“It’s your favorite president,” Scoop taunts while doing a passable impersonation of the current occupant of the Oval Office. “Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon, because I want to be friends, right? I want to be friends.”

Scoop then continues: “I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring.”

No one murdered Halyna Hutchins. A series of safeguards all failed. Ultimately, this meant that Baldwin’s gun on the set of Rust went off, fatally wounding Hutchins and hospitalizing another.

On ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin seems to see some emotional ups and downs. (Image Credit: TLC)

Then, Alec Baldwin issues a pretty graphic threat

As Scoop continues, he pushes his hand towards Alec Baldwin. “Kiss the ring, Alec,” he demands while the actor does his best to ignore the obnoxious behavior.

“Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood, you can call it first degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good,” the vile bit continued.

Scoop added: “She’s looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.’”

During the series premiere of ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude towards his wife and children. (Image Credit: TLC)

“You got a camera on me here?” Alec Baldwin finally asks, after the verbal assault has gone on for what feels like ages.

“You realize my kids live in this building?” he says confrontationally, looking Scoop in the eye. “I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful.”

Baldwin then adds: “If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f–king neck in half and break your f–king neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Some moments from ‘The Baldwins’ appear to break the Fourth Wall. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘I want you to get out of here’

This Instagram clown, whom Baldwin told to leave before he decides to “shove that camera up your a–,” is not the first to taunt Baldwin over this tragedy. And he will not be the last.

Tasteless provocateurs are a dime a dozen, and will say or do any cruel thing for attention. Additionally, Baldwin’s Trump skits on SNL seemed to enrage a lot of very weird, very unkind people.

Many people have extremely valid criticisms of Alec Baldwin. They may even involve his conduct on the day of Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death. But this display was not okay.

On ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and their kids walk down the sidewalk. (Image Credit: TLC)

Taunting Baldwin and slandering him as a “murderer” for clicks is not acceptable behavior.

Without endorsing his violent threat, we can safely say that many people might have said the same as Baldwin did — or worse — in his position.

Fortunately, to the best of our knowledge, no neck vertebrae were harmed in the making of that awful little internet video.