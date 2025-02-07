Craig Conover Bitterly Counters Paige DeSorbo Breakup Story: It Wasn’t Mutual!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Craig Conover isn’t cosigning Paige DeSorbo or her version of their breakup.

For over a month, Southern Charm fans have speculated about Craig and Paige’s split.

More recently, Paige has shaded Craig for not speaking up to defend her against cheating speculation.

The way that he sees it, he does not want to be involved. Craig says that this wasn’t a mutual split, and he’s eager to move on.

On a February 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Craig Conover makes his feelings clear about his breakup. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Craig Conover is speaking out about his split from Paige DeSorbo

On the Thursday, February 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Craig Conover appeared as a guest.

Andy Cohen naturally asked him whether he “cosigned” Paige’s characterization of the split — namely, that there was no cheating of any kind.

“I don’t want to be involved,” he said, his face looking grim. “I got broken up with. I’m the ex-boyfriend, moving on with my life.”

Craig Conover continued: “I’m not going to get sucked into the mud with them.” Notably, he said them, not her.

“Her cast … like, commenting on how I am grieving,” he described. “And that I’m sorry that I’m not reading Reddit everyday, getting on there and defending her.”

Craig insisted: “Like, I never said you cheated, so I’m not a part of this.”

Paige DeSorbo chose a very interesting outfit to survey ongoing construction on Southern Charm Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Craig Conover seems to resent that Paige DeSorbo wants him to defend her

No one thought that Craig Conover had accused Paige DeSorbo of cheating. But when Southern Charm fans fabricated the rumor to try to explain the split, he said … nothing. For over a month.

“I didn’t tell her what to say [about their breakup on her podcast, ‘Giggly Squad.’],” he said defensively.

“I got a text and she said, ‘I’m announcing it on my podcast,'” Craig confirmed. “And then she said it was mutual, which it wasn’t, I didn’t know about it, she called me and told me.”

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’ve been sitting in it, listening to people be like, ‘Love isn’t enough,'” Craig Conover complained. “Guess what? Love is enough and I hate that I’m being drawn into that.”

He continued: “If two people love each other, you’ll make it work. For all the long-distance people watching … like, we didn’t want different things. She just wanted other people and that’s fine.”

Craig claimed: “She didn’t want those things with me anymore. And I’m not mad at her for that. But I don’t like this ‘love isn’t enough’ thing because you’ll make it work.”

Craig Conover speaks to the confessional camera on the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘She just wanted other people and that’s fine’

Obviously, none of us know exactly what went down. Paige initially made it sound like a very mutual breakup. One with no hard feelings. Craig is making it sound like something that took him by surprise.

It is customary for amicable breakups (and even some of the less happy ones) for one or both public figures to defend the other as needed. We have all seen countless posts of a weary ex clarifying that no one cheated. Sometimes, even with a broken heart, people speak up for someone they once loved.

The fact that Craig Conover seems unwilling to do this for Paige DeSorbo speaks volumes about where things currently stand.