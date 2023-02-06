Amber Portwood QUITS Teen Mom, Will Soon… Flip Houses?!?

Amber Portwood has reportedly beat MTV to the professional punch.

Just a couple weeks after we first reported that the polarizing reality star had been fired from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a source now tells The Sun that MTV cannot fire Portwood…

… because she’s already gone ahead and resigned from the franchise!

Amber Portwood stares into the camera for this look at the long-time MTV personality.

“Amber is officially leaving Teen Mom,” this insider told the aforementioned outlet. “This was her own decision. She was not fired.”

The publication went on to say that Amber will be making an announcement within the next few days” to confirm this development.

In order to get ahead of the story and to control her own narrative, “Amber has told people she is absolutely out at the show, that she already quit and gave notice to MTV.”

Hear that, executives?!? Good luck trying to hand her a pink slip now!

Amber Portwood stares into the camera for this photo, which she posted to Instagram.

The Sun alleges that Portwood has no exact plans lined up, but may very well venture into real estate, specifically the house-flipping business.

As far as we know, she has no experience in this field.

But the industry would at least take Portwood away from the camera, which may help in her ongoing dispute with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Back in July 2022, Amber lost custody of her four-year old son, James, to Andrew, who has since moved to California with the toddler.

Back in July 2019, you may recall, Portwood was accused of attacking Andrew while he cradled James in his arms.

She allegedly used a weapon to try and break down the bathroom door behind which Glennon and the infant were hiding.

Per Marion Superior Court documents obtained by Radar Online at the time, “[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon.”

She later agreed to a plea deal in which she was handed probation, but avoided jail time.

Amber has been going through some through times. (Photo via MTV)

Portwood has been a part of the MTV universe since she welcomed her 14-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, on a 2009 episode of 16 & Pregnant.

Her struggles with mental health and addiction were extensively covered both this show and then on Teen Mom OG, as was her stint behind bars.

Indeed, over a decade ago, the star served 17 months behind bars on drug-related charges.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood came out as bisexual while speaking to her producer, even relating her prior relationships.

After losing custody of James, Portwood released the following statement last summer:

“I’m devastated and heartbroken by this outcome.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationship with my children.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.”

Amber Portood has scored a major legal victory. The troubled Teen Mom OG star has had her felony charges dismissed!

She concluded back then as follows:

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I’ll [sic] and never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.

“I’ve been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself.

“I wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father.