Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Makes His ‘Teen Mom’ Debut: Meet Gary

Amber Portwood is hoping that the second time is the charm.

Or, to perhaps be more specific and accurate, she’s hoping that the second Gary in her romantic life ends up being her Prince Charming.

The Teen Mom standout has taken on a new lover. Not a lot was known about this individual, except his first name is the same as her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

But now he’s made it onto the show and the Teen Mom gang has THOUGHTS.

Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend: Meet The New Gary

“She met him on a dating app four months ago,” an insider told Us Weekly back in January 2024. That’s when the pair go together and have been going strong since.

“They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious.”

At the time, all that hd been confirmed about this second Gary was that he resided in Indianapolis, the same town as Amber.

Amber Portwood has been going through some through times. For many years now. (MTV)

Unlike past men Portwood has dated, Gary never watched Teen Mom. He wasn’t familiar with Portwood’s past before they met, the source explains.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the report states.

“This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

Well, he’s likely seen the show now — since he just made his debut in the new season.

Amber Introduces Her New Boyfriend To ‘Teen Mom’ Pals

During the Thursday, June 6, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber showed up in a group Zoom with her costars, including Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra.

As the conversation got underway, Amber welcomed in her new man.

“This is my boyfriend,” Amber said as Gary popped into the chat, officially making his debut on the MTV show. “We are now officially a couple.”

Her boyfriend gave the ladies a smile, before introducing himself, “Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not.”

The irony was not lost on the cast and some even couldn’t help but laugh. “Maybe this is the Gary for you,” Jade Cline joked during the call. Amber quickly replied, “It seems like it.”

Amber Portwood is pictured here on the very first episode of Teen Mom OG in 2020. (MTV)

Amber’s Rocky Road Back To Normal

Over the past couple of years, you see, Amber has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

She was accused last summer of bloodying her son’s lip and of refusing to bathe him, allegations that came out amid her ugly custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon.

“Petitioner genuinely fears for the minor child’s safety in Respondent’s care and believes that it would endanger the child’s physical health and well-being and significantly impair the child’s emotional development for Respondent to exercise parenting time at this time,” Glennon told the court last July as he attempted to limit Amber’s time with son James.

“Petitioner believes that it is in the child’s best interest that Respondent’s parenting time with the minor child be suspended immediately pending further Order of this Court.”

Amber Portwood tries to set the record straight on her arrest in this scene from Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

Glennon was granted permission by a judge last year to move to California with James, leaving Portwood behind in Indiana.

She doesn’t get to see the toddler very often at all.

Portwood, meanwhile, made her reality television debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before becoming a cast member on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

She returned to MTV for 2022’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion and eventually got fired from 2023’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter due to her many legal obstacles.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” the reality star said after Glennon was awarded custody of James many months ago.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”