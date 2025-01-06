The Vivienne, RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner, Dead at 32

Very sad news this week out of the reality television universe:

James Lee Williams — better known by their stage name The Vivienne, who won the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 — has passed away.

They were 32 years old.

May The Vivienne rest in peace. This RuPaul’s Drag Race champion is dead at the age of 32. (BBC)

Williams’ death was confirmed by manager Simon Jones, who wrote via Instagram over the weekend that his client was no longer with us.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams, The Vivienne, has passed away this weekend,” reads the message.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.

“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

No cause of death has been announced at the time of this writing.

On January 6, the Emmy-winning host of this beloved reality show shared a tribute to the late champion.

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne,” RuPaul wrote, finishing the post by calling the late entertainer “an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.”

On the aforementioned show, The Vivienne was known for comedy and vocal impersonations — particularly that of Donald Trump — and opened up about a struggle with substance abuse and recovery.

“The Viv is a perfect example of a 21st century British Queen,” RuPaul said during the 2019 finale.

Prior to their passing, The Vivienne returned to compete on Drag Race as part of the All Stars 7 cast in 2022, marking the first time the series gathered a group of previous winners competing to become the first queen to win the show… twice.

Overall now, a total of vie Drag Race franchise contestans have died since the series launched in 2009, including:

Drag Race Thailand competitor Bandit 2023

Season 2 contestant Sahara Davenport in 2012

Season 8 and All Stars 3 winner Chi Chi DeVayne in 2020

Drag Race UK competitor Cherry Valentine in 2022.

“These are words I never ever wanted to write,” Jones added in a follow-up statement.

“Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing.

“No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.”