Emmanuel Acho Allegedly Deletes Social Media Post Amid Joy Taylor Affair Allegations

Over the weekend, the sports media world was stunned by a lawsuit against FS1 personalities Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor.

The suit — filed by a hairstylist named Noushin Faraji, who worked at Fox Sports from 2012 to 2023 — alleges that Bayless sexually harassed her in the workplace and offered her $1.5 million for sex.

Taylor is also named as a defendant, as Faraji alleges that the host instructed her to “get over it” when she complained of Bayliss’ advances.

TV sports commentator Skip Bayless attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images))

Faraji also claims in the suit that Taylor used sexual favors to advance her career.

Specifically, the suit alleges that Taylor slept with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon and co-host Emmanuel Acho as part of her effort to climb the corporate ladder (per Newsweek).

Joy Taylor-Emmanuel Acho Affair Allegations Spark Controversy

Acho is a former NFL linebacker who has since made a name for himself as an author and sports pundit.

Emmanuel Acho arrives for the 84th Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on June 9, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

In the world of celebrity gossip, he’s probably best known for stepping in as interim host of The Bachelorette after Chris Harrison was dismissed from the job.

Now, FS1 viewers are scrutinizing Acho’s social media accounts in search of clues about his alleged affair with Taylor.

What they found is a number of posts in which the 34-year-old effusively praises Taylor.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, several clips have gone viral, with commenters proclaiming that Acho’s sky-high esteem for his costar “all makes sense now.”

Joy Taylor attends 1/ST presents the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group at Santa Anita Park on September 28, 2024 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for 1/ST and The h.wood Group)

“Truly, in the sports industry, I don’t know anyone that is more impressive — in every way, shape or form — than the one and only Joy Taylor,” Acho remarked in one clip, taken from his FS1 show, Speak.

In another video, which was derisively reposted by sports journalist Jason Whitlock, Acho continued to gush about Taylor.

“I have to take a moment to shout out my co-host Joy Taylor. A woman. A black woman. Daily show. Sports. Do you all realize how hard it is to get into the position she’s in?” he said.

Emmanuel Acho attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“So often there is misogyny and sexism running rampant in sports and we don’t even care what women have to say in sports. But Joy is not only in the position on television as a black woman. But as an opinion-ist,” Acho continued.

“So not just asking men what they think but providing her own unique and distinct insight. It’s hard to do, and Joy, you have done it, so congratulations, looking forward to working with you.”

Joy Taylor during the Cincoro Tequila Hosts An Intimate Tasting Experience at Gravitas Private Members Club in Beverly Hills with Haute Living on October 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Whitlock quipped that the clip “kinda hits different now.” According to the Mail, Acho has since deleted the post from his Instagram page.

Neither Bayless, Taylor, nor Acho has publicly responded to Faraji’s allegations.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.