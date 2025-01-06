Anna Duggar Shading Jana & Stephen’s Wedding on Purpose? Is This About Josh?

Did Anna Duggar disrespect Jana at her wedding on purpose? Why?

Though Anna Duggar has avoided the spotlight since her disgraced husband’s incarceration, she did make one major appearance in 2025.

In August, Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann. Sister-in-law Jana attended the wedding.

But Jana also violated a politeness rule that is so universal that fans are now asking if it was a deliberate snub.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Anna Duggar wore WHAT to Jana’s wedding?!

Now that the “excitement” over her wedding has died down, Jana Duggar has been using her YouTube channel to share moments from her big day.

After all, she and her siblings are no longer reality TV stars. Josh’s numerous scandals (and her parents’ efforts to cover for him) saw to that.

But there are still Duggar fans who pore over every moment of footage that the girls put out. And many of them couldn’t help but pick out one bizarre detail in Anna Duggar’s outfit.

A few times during the Jana Duggar wedding video, you can see a little glimpse of Anna.

She and another, unidentified woman are both wearing white dresses.

Wearing a white dress to a wedding is fine if you are the bride or a flower girl. In general, it’s a faux pas so egregious that some consider to be basically an act of war.

Jana Duggar tried on a shoulder-baring dress ahead of her wedding. (YouTube)

This is a major wedding faux paux, and Jana has to know that

Most of the time, when we talk about the Duggars and “rules” about clothing, it’s about cult rules. Those are rooted in misogyny, fundamentalism, and oppression of the human spirit.

This is not that. Wearing white to a wedding without the request of those who are getting married is a major social breach. In fact, Martha Stewart goes so far as to say that silver, light blue, and cream dresses are too close to white to wear as a wedding guest. And she’s right.

The internet is full of anecdotes about a groom’s ex or hostile sister or (worst of all) mother wearing white or off-white to deliberately shade the bride. It’s appalling. If the bride is wearing white, wear basically anything else.

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Just to be clear, we are well aware that Anna Duggar’s life isn’t going how she imagined that it would. One might wonder if she simply cannot afford a dress.

But Anna has attended numerous weddings. She has worn a variety of colors — and never, to the best of our knowledge, a white dress as a wedding guest.

It’s conceivable that Anna could have sold her other dresses and had no other options for Jana Duggar’s wedding. But that doesn’t seem likely.

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is this about Josh?

Not everyone agrees that Anna Duggar meant any sort of hostility towards Jana by wearing the white dress. It is, after all, just a dress.

But among those who do believe that this was a deliberate snub, one motive comes to mind: Josh.

Numerous reports claim that Anna has been a fierce defender of her loathsome husband. She may “blame” family members whom she believes have not stood by him. If so … what if she’s essentially flipping the bird to Jana for not being in Josh’s corner?