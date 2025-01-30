The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Trailer: Look Who’s Back!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you may have already heard, Porsha Williams is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But now you can witness it for yourself.

The veteran reality star makes a triumphant return to the show that made her famous in the very first trailer for Season 16, which was released by Bravo on January 30.

Say hello to the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. (Bravo)

“Cinderella gotta wake the hell up,” Williams jokes in this trailer, prior to confirming for all to know: “I’m back, baby!”

As you might expect, though, not every cast member is psyched to have Porsha return to the fold … as Williams later tells one unidentified colleague: “You are a low-down, dirty individual.”

In a line we’re pretty sure a writer penned for her, Porsha adds:

“You can be the sweetest peach in the orchard, but not everybody can handle the juice.”

Drew Sidora arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Porsha took two seasons off from the franchise, stating last February:

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

In many ways, however, it’s the same old and fiery Porsha Williams.

“This is The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she says in a confessional. “You should be ready whenever because you already know it’s coming.”

Porsha Williams attends the Atlanta premiere of BET+ “The Deadly Getaway” on May 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET+)

Elsewhere in the official preview, Drew Sidora strikes up a friendship with Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, with whom Williams shares a five-year old daughter. Yikes!

Sidora swears McKinley is just serving as her executive producer, though.

“I’m trying to make music so I can buy a Rolls Royce,” she explains in the footage, taunting Porsha as follows: “Because I heard yours might be repoed soon.”

It’s worth noting that Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks will also appear on Season 16, as newcomer Brit Eady finds herself in a dramatic feud with Kenya, who labels Brit a “hoe” in the trailer before getting fired from the show for stirring too much controversy.

“It couldn’t go any lower,” Porsha says of Kenya getting the axe. “That was Kenya’s choice to twirl on down to hell.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, March 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.