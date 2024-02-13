She’s coming back, Bravo viewers.

On Tuesday, the cable network announced that Porsha Williams will be a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, although she’ll be going by her official married name this time around.

That would be Porsha Williams Guobadia.

Porsha Williams attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Williams Guobadia was a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from Seasons five through 13.

She left the show on her own accord in September 2021.

At the time, she was getting set to marry husband Simon and said she wanted to be more present for her daughter, Pilar.

“I just want as much time with her as possible,” Porsha told Variety back then.

“And with me in the past dealing with mental health, I knew that I needed to be as healthy mentally as I could be. No drama, etc. Just in a happy peaceful place for my baby girl.”

Porsha Williams attends Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images))

Porsha was clear two-plus years ago that she wasn’t closing the door on an eventual return, however.

And here she is now.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha said on Instagram this afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Porsha Williams was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years. (Bravo)

According to her new agreement with NBCUniversal Entertainment., Porsha will exclusively collaborate with this studio for scripted projects spanning the company’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

Last July, the reality star spoke with Entertainment Tonight about possibly returning to the Bravo hit series, emphasizing that she was basically just waiting until the right deal was in place.

“I love that people want to see me. I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am,” she said last summer.

“I’ve never written it off, I’ve never talked down on the show. I love what the girls are doing. I love that the brand is still as strong as it was before, and you just never know.”

Porsha Williams smiles here for the camera while on the red carpet of some sort of event. (Getty)

Andy Cohen previously said that The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast will look a bit different on Season 16.

We already know that Kandi Burruss is walking away after an epic run on the program.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Kandi said on the red carpet of this year’s Grammy Awards.

“It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things.

“I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Aside from Porsha, Bravo has not yet announced who will be a cast member on new episodes, which are expected to go into production later this year.