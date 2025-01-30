Justin Tucker: Baltimore Ravens Kicker Accused of Sexual Misconduct By 6 Massage …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has become the latest NFL player to be accused of sexual misconduct.

Six massage therapists have now come forward to claim that the seven-time Pro Bowler exposed himself and inappropriately touched them during massages.

The alleged incidents took place at four Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers.

In some cases, the therapists say that they concluded the sessions early, and Tucker was instructed not to return.

For many football fans, the situation is reminiscent of the allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Shocking Allegations Against an NFL Legend

According to a report from the Baltimore Banner, Tucker stands accused of “exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

“Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection. Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals,” the report reads.

“Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate.”

Said one of the therapists who Tucker allegedly was inappropriate with, “I can’t watch sports anymore. I see his face everywhere.”

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described [by the Banner],” the lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL,” said a league spokesman in a statement. “We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

According to the Banner, these allegations have not been brought to law enforcement. Legal experts who spoke with the newspaper said that the statute of limitations would likely prevent Tucker from being charged with any crimes.

However, Tucker is now faced with the prospect of disciplinary action from the NFL.

Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after he was accused of misconduct against massage therapists in 2021.

As a 35-year-old veteran coming off of the worst season of his career, Tucker would likely choose to retire rather than face such a stiff penalty, especially since his future with the Ravens is now in doubt. He’s been with the team for the entirety of his NFL career.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.