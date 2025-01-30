Bristol Palin Reveals ‘Crazy’ Facial Paralysis After Nine Days

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bristol Palin has an alarming health update.

The former Teen Mom OG star and daughter of a political harbinger of our current reality is sharing her situation with followers.

At present, Bristol says that she has had a “crazy” paralysis symptom that began over a week ago.

Her recovery has been a slow, uncomfortable process.

Bristol Palin is not an original Teen Mom cast member. But she was still a prominent cast member of Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

Bristol Palin is suffering from paralysis

On Wednesday, January 29, Bristol Palin took to her Instagram Story to share the story of her facial paralysis.

“I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face,” she revealed.

“My mouth was pulling this way, and it just felt a little off,” Bristol described. Only when looking at her reflection, she explained, did she realize that “this is looking a little weird.”

“Within a couple of hours, the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed,” Bristol Palin detailed.

“I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on the side of my face,” she recalled. Bristol went on to admit that the entire experience was: “So crazy.”

Bristol is a reality TV personality from a notorious family. Unlike millions of Americans, she was able to access healthcare resources. This included a CT scan, numerous tests, and prescriptions for “steroids and other medications.”

MTV has focused more on Bristol Palin than any other Teen Mom OG cast member since she came on board. (MTV)

Doctors told Bristol Palin that she has a case of Bell’s palsy

“Nothing came back, they think it’s just a case of Bell’s palsy maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep. … I think it was brought on by stress,” she told followers.

Bell’s palsy is a temporary form of partial facial paralysis. Typically, one sees half of a person’s face immobilized.

“I know I look crazy right now, but this has been such an improvement from what I was looking like,” Bristol continued. “I’m finally starting to get some of the sensation back.”

Bristol Palin admitted that the process had been “a little painful.” However, that was good news, as discomfort is of course an “indication it’s starting to get better.”

She also shared a series of short clips that documented her experiences with partial facial paralysis.

“My eye is getting so dry from not being able to blink all the way. This is awful,” she said in one video. On Day Six, she described herself as feeling “still completely numb” in the impacted areas.

Bristol Palin attends the Candie’s Foundation 2011 event to prevent benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 3, 2011. (Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

She pursued multiple treatments to aid in her recovery

According to Bristol Palin, undergoing “acupuncture multiple times … helped speed up” her recovery “tremendously.”

She is also choosing to take this as a sort of life lesson.

“[When I feel insecure], I am gonna remember this and just be so thankful for a normal functioning face because this has been wild,” Bristol resolved.