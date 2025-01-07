Taylor Swift Stuns in Behind-The-Scenes Bikini Photo

Taylor Swift looks magnificent in a bikini. To no one’s surprise.

In early December of 2024, Taylor played the last show of the Eras Tour.

The monumental success of the tour’s concerts around the world was not only the singer’s. Her entire crew was part of the effort — and reaped in the rewards.

They also hung out a lot, it turns out. Which is why a Taylor bikini pic has surfaced.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Behind-the-scenes pics of Taylor Swift are rare

Aside from Taylor’s official videos, BTS shots of her are few and far between. And yet, here, we see her lounging on a boat while wearing a multicolored bikini. It seems that this was during a brief respite during the Eras World Tour.

Some might not recognize the billionaire in her white baseball cap and sunglasses. But Taylor’s face is famous and distinct. And, at the risk of sounding crass, so are her legs.

Taylor is not alone in the photo. As you can see, she is with others on the yacht. She’s leaning against backup singer Melanie Nyema. Also present is backup singer Jeslyn Gorman — who shared the photo (and others) to Instagram on the first Saturday of 2025.

As you can see, Taylor Swift appears in another photo in the carousel. There, she poses with Gorman and Nyema and fellow backup singers Eliotte Nicole and Kamilah Marshall. Oh, and pianist Karina DePiano. (That appears to be a stage name)

Gorman was sure to tag those involved — including Taylor.

However, she didn’t share the pics just to show off her summer fun. This was a broader post to recap “some things” that she had “learned in 2024.”

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s tour felt like ‘chosen family’

“My chosen family is pretty freaking awesome,” Gorman reflected in her Instagram caption.

It is no surprise to see Taylor Swift spending quality time with her backup singers (and her pianist).

Taylor famously has a close working relationship with her singers, her dancers, and more. Taylor herself has frequently posted photos of her talented tourmates as Eras defined two years of their shared lives.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

During the Eras World Tour, Taylor Swift smashed records left and right as she traveled five continents, sold over $2 billion in tickets, entertained 10.1 million fans, and performed 149 shows.

From singers to dancers to the countless other “invisible” members of the crew who helped pull this off, she didn’t do it alone.

And Taylor knows it. She paid out nearly $200 million in bonuses. That’s not total pay — just bonuses. Taylor knows that without her talented, dedicated team, she’s just a very famous woman singing on stage. That’s nice — but it’s not a concert.

Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What makes these snaps stand out?

So many of the photos of Taylor Swift that we see are either official releases — from her, her tour, or her team — or are professional photos snapped of her at Travis Kelce’s football games or on stage.

Photos from Taylor’s friends, from her tour family to her fellow A-list celebrity friends, provide a different glimpse into her life.

We’re sure that people who care about her don’t post anything that she wouldn’t want public. But fans appreciate these behind-the-scenes looks anyway.