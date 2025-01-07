The Bachelor Season 29 Cast: Meet the Women Who Will Compete For Grant Ellis’ Heart!

Season 29 of The Bachelor won’t premiere until January 27.

But we’ve already got your first look at the 25 women who will fight for Grant Ellis‘ final rose!

Grant, as you know, is a day trader who courted Jenn Tran on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Grant Ellis poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

He was eliminated from the competition in week six, but he’ll soon get another shot at love, as a group of eligible young women vie for his affection.

So without further ado, here’s the complete list of the ladies who are hoping to become Mrs. Ellis:

Alexe, 27

A Pediatric Speech Therapist from New Brunswick, Canada, Alexe says she’s addicted to cooking competition shows. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Alli Jo, 30

Alli Jo is a Boxing Trainer from Manalapan, N.J. who dreams of one day shopping in Dubai. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Allyshia, 29

Allyshia is an Interior Designer from Tampa, Fla, who describes herself as a typical Scorpio. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Bailey, 27

Bailey is a Social Media Manager from Atlanta whose comfort items include bread and a heating pad. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Beverly, 30

Beverly is an Insurance Salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y. who aspires to visit all seven continents. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Carolina, 28

Carolina is a Public Relations Producer from Guaynabo, P.R. who describes her vibe as â€œcool grandma.â€ (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Chloie, 27

Chloie is a Model from New York City who loves a dirty martini. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Christina, 26

Christina is a Marketing Director from Fargo, N.D. who hopes to start a clothing line inspired by her grandparents. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Dina, 31

Dina is an Attorney from Chicago who has never met anyone who is cleaner and more organized than she is. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Ella, 25

Ella is a Luxury Travel Host from Los Angeles who prefers glamping over camping. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

J’Nae, 28

J’Nae is an Account Coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo. whose love language is FaceTime. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Juliana, 28

Julians is a Client Service Associate from Newton, Mass. who wants to own a dog-friendly bar one day. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kelsey, 26

Kelsey is an Interior Designer from Brooklyn, N.Y. who wants to study â€œempire buildingâ€ under Kris Jenner. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Kyleigh, 26

Kyleigh is a Retail Manager from Wilmington, N.C. who loves line dancing. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Litia, 31

Litia is a Venture Capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah who loves a good personality test. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Natalie, 25

Natalie is a Ph.D. Student from Louisville, Ky. whose love language is gift giving. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Neicey, 32

Neicey is a Pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C. who would love an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Parisa, 29

Pariss is a Pediatric Behavior Analyst from Birmingham, Mich. who relaxes by watching organization content on TikTok. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Radhika, 28

Radhika is an Attorney from New York City who is a self-proclaimed Harry Potter nerd. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Rebekah, 31

Rebekah is an ICU Nurse from Dallas who has never met an animal she didnâ€™t like. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Rose, 27

Rose is a Registered Nurse from Chicago who admits she is a terrible dancer. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Sarafiena, 29

Sarafiena is an Associate Media Director from New York City who has seen every episode of Greyâ€™s Anatomy at least three times. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Savannah, 27

Savannah is a Wedding Planner from Charlottesville, Va. who loves a competitive game of Charades. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Vicky, 28

Vicky is a Nightclub Server from Las Vegas who takes pride in her calves of steel. (Disney/Matt Sayles)

Zoe, 27